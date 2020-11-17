Nov. 14
Employees at the Blinker Sheetz reported a woman appeared to be passed out in her vehicle on their parking lot. Upon arrival officers were able to wake up the 31-year-old Clearfield woman who stated she had been out with friends. The woman showed no signs of intoxication. The situation was handled without incident.
There were two false alarms at United Electric.
A 26-year-old Johnsonburg man reported losing his dog in the area of Fire Tower Road. He contacted the Humane Society who said the dog had been picked up by a resident and when the man tried to call the him, he would not answer and he was afraid the man was trying to keep his dog. Officers spoke to the man who found the dog and arranged for the owner to retrieve it.
A Hanes Drive woman reported that she thinks someone had been in her apartment because there was something in her window that she did not put there.
A Hanes Drive resident reported that her Huffy Mountain Bike was stolen from her stoop.
Nov. 15
A 29-year-old South Carolina man reported his tractor tailer got a flat when he hit a curb, but could not verify where the incident happened.
Nov. 16
A 58-year-old Pittsburgh man reported losing his money clip containing cash, a drivers license and a credit card while at Snappy’s on Saturday.