DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Street Department will be closing Clear Run Road from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. today. The road will be closed from Lundgren Road to Bay Road for a storm drain repair.
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
What do you think?
Who are you most excited to see on the main stage at the Clearfield County Fair (July 29-Aug.4)?
DuBois, PA
Right Now
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: 82°
- Heat Index: 82°
- Wind: mph
- Wind Chill: 0°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:55:36 AM
- Sunset: 08:46:03 PM
- Dew Point: 79°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 1mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSW @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: SSW @ 1mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 1mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 1mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.5 mi
Wind: S @ 2mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.8 mi
Wind: S @ 2mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.2 mi
Wind: S @ 2mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Elk County law enforcement patrols for aggressive drivers
- Speed limit to change on Oklahoma-Salem Road
- UPDATE | Family of 5 found shot to death in Prices Corner murder-suicide identified
- DuBois Seniors win extra-inning thriller at states
- Heroin seized in Reynoldsville, two arrested
- Growth brings changes to DuBois Christian Schools
- DuBois' Lakeshore Singers perform at Carnegie Hall
- Local DAR chapter in search of former regent's family
- RIDING FOR VETS: Elk County motorcycle group to host summer fundraiser
- Brockway woman trains dog to be guardian for veterans
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.