CLEARFIELD — Residents of the 73rd Legislative District will soon be receiving a letter from state Rep. Tommy Sankey (R-Clearfield/Cambria), informing them that they have been identified by the Pennsylvania Department of Treasury as the owner of unclaimed property.
“The notice will be on my official letterhead,” Sankey said. “The natural inclination will be to view the letter as a scam, but the Treasury Department is required to advertise the names and addresses of unclaimed property owners each year. While the ads will at some point appear in the local newspaper, we are taking it one step further in helping the department connect with individuals who have a rightful claim to this money.”
The source of the unclaimed property could be a bank account, forgotten stocks, uncashed checks, unused gift cards, life insurance policies, proceeds from safe deposit boxes and much more.
“The staff of one of my House colleagues recently ran a constituent’s name (at his request) through the Treasury database and discovered two claims totaling nearly $76,000,” added Sankey. “I can’t promise similar results, but anyone who receives the letter from my office is currently missing out on some amount of money that is rightfully theirs.
“Simply follow the instructions in the letter and my staff and I will be happy to assist you.”
The following portions of Clearfield County are in the 73rd Legislative District: The townships of Beccaria, Bell, Bigler, Boggs, Burnside, Chest, Cooper, Decatur, Ferguson, Greenwood, Gulich, Jordan, Knox, Lawrence (the Glen Richey, Golden Rod-Hillsdale and Hyde City precincts), Morris, Penn, Pike and Woodward and the boroughs of Brisbin, Burnside, Chester Hill, Clearfield, Coalport, Curwensville, Glen Hope, Grampian, Houtzdale, Irvona, Lumber City, Mahaffey, New Washington, Newburg, Osceola Mills, Ramey, Wallaceton and Westover.
Questions about this or any legislative issue should be directed to Sankey’s Clearfield County office at (814) 765-0609.
