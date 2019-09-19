CLEARFIELD — Veterans who live in the 73rd Legislative District are encouraged to take advantage of a service being offered by state Rep. Tommy Sankey (R-Clearfield/Cambria) in cooperation with the Pennsylvania American Legion.
“It’s been great to see the veterans in our area already taking advantage of this service,” Sankey said. “We owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude for all they have done for us, and this is just one way we can begin to repay that debt.”
Each month, a representative from the American Legion will visit Sankey’ss district offices to answer individual questions and discuss issues such as pensions, compensation, educational opportunities and health care.
The October monthly outreach schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, Oct. 1 – Clearfield office, 315 E. Market St., Clearfield (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 – Hastings office, 264 Haida Ave., Hastings (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
Appointments are necessary and may be scheduled by calling (814) 765-0609 or (814) 247-6210. You do not need to be a member of the American Legion to take advantage of this service.