For years, the Steelers got an up-close view of one of the best running backs in the NFL every day in practice. Le’Veon Bell, in his prime, was a handful for opposing defenses because of his versatile skill set — he could rush for 100 yards or more in one game and then catch 10 passes for 100 yards the next.
Bell, who was an All-Pro twice in his five-year tenure with the Steelers, paved the way for a new wave of running backs that now populate the NFL. And on Monday night, in the season opener, the Steelers will get a good look at the newest sensation: Giants running back Saquon Barkley.
Barkley, the 23-year old Penn State product, has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, but what makes him one of the most dangerous offensive players in the NFL is his receiving ability. He has 143 catches and 1,159 yards receiving after two years.
“He is a premier back in the league, no doubt about that,” defensive coordinator Keith Butler said. “If I’m them, I’m using him to try to control the game and run the football.”
As a rookie in 2018, Barkley set five NFL records, among them the most yards from scrimmage for a rookie (2,028) and the most receptions by a rookie running backs (91). He earned NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors and made the Pro Bowl.\nBarkley missed three games due to injuries last season, but he still had 1,003 rushing yards and 438 receiving yards for a rebuilding team that went 4-12.
“Saquon is a very well-rounded back,” Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt said. “I played against him in college when he was at Penn State. He’s a specimen, very big. He can do everything out of the backfield. That’s why, first and foremost, we have to smash the run.”
The Giants have a number of high drafts featured on their offense, including second-year quarterback Daniel Jones, tight end Evan Engram and receiver Sterling Shepherd, but the Steelers know Barkley is the key to stopping the Giants offense.
“Man, he’s going to be a big-time challenge for us,” head coach Mike Tomlin said. “I spent a great deal of time this summer studying and appreciating his tape. This is a guy that’s capable of really impacting the game in all circumstances, really in many ways. He’s got the quicks and the vision to be a quality [exterior] runner and the power, also, to be a quality interior runner. He’s got burst and acceleration and top-end speed that allows him to excel on the perimeter game and in open grass. Five to 10-yard runs can quickly become 50 and 60-yard runs when you’re facing a guy with the talent of Saquon. We are going to spend a lot of time preparing to minimize his impact.”
Barkley’s importance to the Giants was illustrated last season when he missed three games due to an ankle injury. In those three games, all losses, the Giants scored 3, 10 and 14 points. In the final 10 games with Barkley in the lineup, they averaged 23 points per game. They averaged 31 over the final three games. Barkley had 189 rushing yards and 90 receiving yards in the second-to-last game of the season against Washington.
Barkley could have a chance to be even more productive this season after rookie head coach Joe Judge brought in Jason Garrett to be his offensive coordinator. Garrett is the former head coach of the Cowboys, and he helped Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott become one of the most prolific backs in the game.
Garrett served as the Cowboys play-caller, so it’s not all that difficult to envision him using Barkley in many of the same ways. To that point, the Steelers have been watching plenty of Cowboys tape to prepare for the types of ways they’re likely to attempt to spring Barkley.
Barkley is excited to start a new chapter in his career with a coordinator who is very much running back-friendly. Garrett’s running backs in Dallas were almost among the most productive in the league when they were healthy for a full season.
Steelers fans certainly don’t have to be reminded of the success Elliott had against them in 2016 when he posted 209 yards from scrimmage, including the winning 32-yard run with nine seconds left in the game.
“Not only Zeke but the running backs before him: [Darren] McFadden, [DeMarco] Murray, the list goes on,” Barkley said during Giants camp. “I think ever since coach Garrett has been the head coach or OC, they have been at the top in the running game every single year.”