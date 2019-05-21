SARAH FURNACE – State Route 3006 (Sarah Furnace Road) in Madison Township (Clarion County) will close beginning June 18 and is set to re-open in the beginning of August 2019.
Upon re-opening, motorists on SR 3006 can expect some light lane restrictions while the project reaches completion at the end of August 2019.
To detour, beginning at the intersection of SR 3006 and Route 68, motorists should make a left onto Route 68, a left onto SR 3004 (Kissinger Mills Road) and then a left onto Route 301 (Conneration Road). From there, motorists can then make a left back onto SR 3006.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.