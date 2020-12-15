Sarah L. “Sally” Dunworth, 77, DuBois, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born October 19, 1943, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Ebert and E. Caroline (Keller) Badger.
On June 1, 1963, she married Harry Dunworth in DuBois. He survives.
Sally graduated from the DuBois Area High School. She was a homemaker in her own home. Sally enjoyed dressing her cement geese for each season, birdwatching, and spending time with her family. She was an avid Steeler fan and loved her cats. Sally was a member of the DuBois Alliance Church.
In addition to her husband, Sally is survived by three children, Christopher (Laurie) Dunworth, DuBois, Edward (Helen) Dunworth, Rockton, and Susan (Homer) Roush, Reynoldsville; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Harriet Smith, DuBois, Frances Badger, DuBois, and Caroline (William) Carlson, Port Matilda, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David Badger.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation, a viewing and service will be held privately with Pastor Rick Kaizer officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.
Memorial donations may be made to the DuBois Alliance Church, 1004 S. Main St., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.