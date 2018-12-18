Sarah “Sally” McConnell, 81, of Punxsutawney, died Sunday, December 16, 2018, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born August 29, 1937, in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of Edgar G. and Sarah M. (Heeter) Skinner.
Ms. McConnell was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
She was a Home Economics teacher then Guidance Counselor at the Punxsutawney Area High School for many years before retirement.
Survivors include a son, Eric J. McConnell of Texas; a daughter, Leslie Hanley and her husband, Paul, of Punxsutawney; and five beloved grandchildren, Brendan, Erin, Meghann, Mack and Maeve.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Edgar Skinner and Paul Skinner; and a sister, Emma Lou Nee.
All arrangements are private and under the direction of the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
