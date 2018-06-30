Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 2: St. Marys at Brockway, 4 p.m.
Game 3: DuBois 6, Punxsutawney 4
Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny skies. Hot and humid. High 93F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: SSW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 1mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 1mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 1mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 1mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 1mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 2mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 3mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.