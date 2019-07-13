It wasn’t the easiest path but Hollidaysburg was able to make its way through a pair of elimination games to advance to the title game of the 2019 Pennsylvania Senior League tournament Saturday.
Hollidaysburg knocked off Montoursville 6-4 in the opener then rallied for a 6-5 come-from-behind win over Upper Moreland in the loser’s bracket finals.
With the game tied at 5-5 with one on and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, things appeared to be headed for extra frames, but a pair of errors by Upper Moreland on back-to-back plays allowed Hollidaysburg’s Caleb Jandora to cross the plate with the game-winning run and send it to the title game against Elk/McKean this afternoon at 1 p.m.
Still, its chances of even playing for the title looked slim after Upper Moreland crept out to a 4-1 lead in the top of the sixth
But a four-run outburst in the bottom of the frame not only gave Hollidaysburg new life but an opportunity to win.
Tyler Faber opened the inning with a double while Caleb Jandora walked to get things started.
A sacrifice bunt then moved both runners over and forced a pitching change.
The momentum was hard to stop as Landon Perry then ripped an RBI single to plate Faber while a fielder’s choice by Hunter Emerick brought home another run to make it a 4-3 game with two outs.
A single by Evan Shale then put runners on the corners before a two-run double by Zac Miller put Hollidaysburg in front 5-4.
This time it was Upper Moreland’s turn to cheat elimination as a two-out double by Will O’Neill followed by Greg Wiley’s RBI single tied things at 5-5.
Upper Moreland went to its bullpen again as Ken Davis Jr. came on to pitch and promptly got the first two outs before Jandora a walked.
Zachary Barton then bounced a ball down the line that was misplayed by Upper Moreland’s Connor English to put runners on the corners.
This time it was Perry that bounced another roller to English at first that was misplayed allowing the game-winner to score.
Faber was the only Hollidaysburg player to finish with two hits, including a double, while Miller also doubled.
In the earlier game:
Hollidaysburg 6,
Montoursville 4
Hollidaysburg had its back to the wall in the first game as well but was able to hold on for the 6-4 win.
Montoursville trailed by three going to the bottom of the seventh but got things going as it pushed a run across and loaded the bases with just one out.
However, Hollidaysburg’s Miller gloved a roller to short on a ball off the bat of Caleb Moser to start a game-ending 5-4-3 double play as it held on for the victory.
Jandora went 3-for-3 at the plate while Faber had two hits, including a double, and Noah Smith also had a two-bagger.
Cogan Metzger was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for Montoursville.