During World War II, the United States allied itself with a murderous dictator, Josef Stalin, during a fight to the death against another murderous dictator, Adolf Hitler.
In the world as it is, not as we want it to be, such things happen.
These days, the Biden administration — as did, before it, the Trump administration — treats Saudi Arabia as an ally despite the all-but-certain guilt of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist and U.S. resident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Why? Two words: Iran, Israel.
Saudi Arabia is a counterforce to the non-Arab but Muslim Persian Iran’s seemingly implacable hatred of the United States and Israel, America’s closest ally in the Middle East.
A proverb, ascribed to Jewishness, has it that “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.”
Well, not quite.
The United States should be clear-eyed in its dealings with Saudi Arabia. The Biden administration, again following an overdue and commendable “end endless wars” tone set by the Trump administration, has told the Saudis that the United States will no longer support “offensive” military action against Houthi rebels in Yemen who are waging war against the Saudis.
That is appropriate.
So, too, would be a recognition that the attitude of the United States toward Saudi Arabia so long as its crown prince holds power should be correct — but not warm. In diplomatic circles, this is done frequently. A version is in effect between the United States and Cuba which, lest we forget, sickened several American diplomats by testing a frightening new radio wave technology against our folks a few years ago.
Absolutists and idealists don’t like real-world accommodations.
But we live in the real world. Sometimes, we need to accept those accommodations, though there is no call for pretending that we like “MBS,” as the Saudi slaughter-approver is captioned.
The Biden administration is just now getting its foreign policy attitudes in order.
This is a worrisome time, and clearly not a time to strike off in ultra-principled new directions with nations that can, if they choose, bring about the deaths of Americans as well as others worldwide. Just because we can defeat Iran and Saudi Arabia militarily — eventually — does not mean that they can do us no harm.
Let’s be clear-eyed about that, too.
— Denny Bonavita