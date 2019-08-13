COOKSBURG — Performing artists from three local organizations are banding together this week to support the Verna Leith Theater in Cook Forest.
Commonly referred to as the “Sawmill Theater” the rustic stage has been home to many local productions since it opened in the 1970s.
Verna Leith and her husband, William, owned and operated “Scotty’s Restaurant” in Cook Forest and organized the Cook Forest Visitors Bureau. But Verna Leith’s true love was the theater that bears her name.
The theater opened in 1981 using church pews and camp chairs for seating. For 38 years the Sawmill has entertained visitors to the forest.
Operating the theater takes money. Almost all of the performers are from local theater groups who are all volunteers.
The arrangement with the Sawmill allows the theater to keep 40 percent of the ticket sales. Volunteer groups provide concessions.
“The Sawmill is a wonderful venue,” said Karen Allgeier, president of the Brookville Community Theater. “It is a unique experience for many of our performers who have never experienced theater in the round.”
Theater groups from Punxsutawney, DuBois, Clarion all perform at the Sawmill.
“The Sawmill Theater needs money,” said Allgeier. “It is that simple. To help fund the theater, three groups are coming together this Saturday night, August 17 for a variety show.
“This show is for one night only and every penny will be given to the Sawmill,” she said.
Allgeier, who recently directed “The Wizard of Oz” at the Sawmill, said there will be 10 acts in the show. She said Zoey Girty, who played the Scarecrow in Oz and Ellie Wingard who had the role of Dorothy, will join the show.
Singers from the Reitz Theater in DuBois will be performing in addition to dancers from the Clarion Center for the Arts.
“We will have every thing from opera to comedy,” Allgeier said.
Tickets are $15. The curtain will go up at 8 p.m.