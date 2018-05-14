As I start off a new job in a new state, I just wanted to take the time to introduce myself.
I was born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina as the youngest of four, and I have always had a passion for sports.
Growing up I played several sports, mainly soccer and baseball. I also watched every game on television that I could and went to a large number of college, minor league and professional sporting events.
I am a big fan of the Carolina Hurricanes, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Braves, but love to watch any game when I get the opportunity.
I spent the last year as a sports writer in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, which was my first job in the field after graduating from college.
I attended East Carolina University where I studied journalism and covered the university’s mens basketball and golf teams for the student-run newspaper.
While this is my first time living outside of North Carolina, I do have a lifelong connection to central Pennsylvania.
My dad was raised in State College and attended Penn State, so we made many trips up to the area to visit my grandparents and go to football games as we have had season tickets for most of my life.
Last season was the first time in many years that I did not make it to a game, so I am glad to be much closer and hope to be able to make it to a game this season.
My grandmother now lives in Huntingdon, so it is nice to still have some family in the area.
I moved up to DuBois on my own, but after my girlfriend, who is a special education teacher, finishes her school year in North Carolina and a semester of grad school at Western Michigan, she will be moving to the area with me.
A new group of schools, athletes and coaches to cover and interview is an exciting challenge for me, as I will also be learning how to shoot my own photos, something I was not required to do at my previous job.
I am looking forward to covering sports in the area and sharing my stories with you all.
If you see me out at a game, don’t hesitate to come over and introduce yourself, as having a connection with readers always helps.
Craig Moyer is a sports writer for the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at cmoyer@thecourierexpress.com
