PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced $500,000 in federal awards to Pennsylvania’s Department of Community & Economic Development (PDCED) to support export growth among small businesses through the SBA’s competitive State Trade Expansion Program (STEP). The Commonwealth will match the funds with an additional $166,667. “SBA is proud to partner with the STEP grant winners and provide much-needed resources that help small businesses increase their sales by exporting,” said Acting Administrator Chris Pilkerton. “These grants are especially helpful as our country is in the midst of negotiating a number of trade agreements, including one between the United States–Mexico–Canada (USMCA). All of the Administration’s work is aimed at modernizing and creating a better deal for America’s consumers, businesses, including small businesses, and workers. The SBA’s STEP partners not only help entrepreneurs increase and diversify their customer base; they also help to create and retain local jobs.”
This year’s grant is part of a larger pot of $18M awarded to 41 state-run international trade agencies. Since 2011, the STEP program has awarded approximately $157 million in grants to fund export opportunities and increase the footprint of small businesses in countries all over the world.
Today, trade represents nearly 58% of the world’s $80 trillion economy, and 95% of the world’s consumers are located outside the United States. Exporting is an important tool for U.S. small businesses to grow revenue and boost local economies. STEP is designed to assist states with increasing the number of small businesses that export and the value of those exports.
The 2019 STEP awards will help Pennsylvania assist small businesses with the information and tools they need to succeed in export-related activities. Exporting activities include: participating in foreign trade missions and foreign market sales trips, obtaining services provided by the U.S. Department of Commerce, accessing expertise in designing international marketing campaigns and export exhibits, and participating in training workshops, as well as other important means of engagement. Expanding the base of small business exporters and improving the process to explore new trade opportunities is a key component of SBA’s small business strategy.
Individual STEP awards are managed at the local level by state government organizations. The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of International Trade administers the STEP awards at the national level.