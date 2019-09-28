The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Western Pennsylvania District Office invites small business owners to share their stories through the agency’s annual National Small Business Week awards program.
“For half a century, we’ve been honoring those entrepreneurs who took their ideas and passions and created dynamic small business,” said the SBA’s Western Pennsylvania District Director Dr. Kelly Hunt. “A National Small Business Week award nomination is a great way to acknowledge those individuals who consistently stand out in their communities. Please take a moment and nominate a deserving small business owner in your area.”
Hunt said her office now is accepting nominations for the following awards:
- Small Business Person of the Year
- Veteran-Owned Small Business Person of the Year
- Exporter of the Year
- ·oung Entrepreneur of the Year
The SBA national awards will be given at a ceremony in Washington D.C. during National Small Business Week –May 3-9, 2020. The SBA Western Pennsylvania District will honor local winners at a celebration to be announced.
This year, DiamondBack Automotive Accessories’ owners Matthew Chverchko and Ethan Wendle revealed how they turned a 2003 Penn State class project of a secure, load-bearing truck bed cover into a full- time business venture. Their unique story –growing from a trailer to a custom-built facility employing a 79-member team and distributing their product around the world – earned them top honors as both the SBA’s local and Pennsylvania 2019 Small Business Persons of the Year.
All 2020 nomination packages must be hand delivered or mailed to the SBA Western Pennsylvania District Office no later than 3 p.m. EST, Jan. 7, 2020. Email submissions of awards forms will not be accepted as they contain Personally Identifiable Information.
Award criteria and nomination forms can be found at www.sba.gov/nsbw. For more information, contact Janet Heyl at 412-395-6560 x103 or by email at janet.heyl@sba.gov