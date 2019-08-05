Recently, I received a Robocall from someone claiming to be the Social Security Administration. My social security number, it seemed, was suspended due to potential criminal activity. I had to press a number to speak to a representative.
I didn’t fall for it.
Scam calls are getting creative. Previously, I wrote a story about people getting calls saying their grandchild was in prison and needed bail. The call I received is not the only Social Security Scam out there. I have also received calls about my credit card account, vehicle’s warranty, and my Windows machine.
The Windows one was funny. It was a real person — heavily accented. I decided to have a little fun.
“I am calling because there is a problem with your Windows machine,” he said.
“Oh, yeah? Which one?” I asked.
“The computer.”
“Do you mean my desktop computer, laptop computer, or tablet computer?”
“Ummm…desktop?”
“Great! I got rid of that one weeks ago! But there seems to be a problem with your scam computer.”
He hung up.
We all fall for scams. We all fall for information online that is wrong. There are red flags, of course, but if we’re not paying enough attention or are sufficiently scared or angry, we don’t see those red flags.
My attitude anymore is that if I get a phone call about something, and I didn’t initiate that conversation at some point prior to this call, then it’s a scam. When I get a call on my home phone, I have a rule that if I say “Hello?” twice before they start talking, I hang up.
But at least some scammers are real people.
After my latest Social Security call, I imagined someone like my grandfather — in his eighties and reliant on Social Security. To me, Social Security is nothing important. I figure it won’t exist by the time I’m old, so I pretty much ignore it.
But some people really need it. It’s a part of their everyday lives. And that makes calls like this particularly heinous.
I called the Social Security office in DuBois. I was told that someone would call me back in an hour. I then was asked to record my name so that when the call came, I knew it was the call I had initiated. In the meantime, the automated system suggested I call a number that took me to the Office of the Inspector General of the Social Security Administration. With an hour to kill, I decided I might as well.
Do not, under any circumstances, call the Office of the Inspector General. The automated system is maddening! Every response I gave took me further and further away from options to report this attempted fraud. At one point, I’m pretty sure I almost changed my name! I hung up and called back, trying again, answering differently, and spent twenty minutes arguing with a non-human entity until, finally, I got to the agency’s identity theft department.
“Thank you for calling the Identity Theft Department,” the robotic voice said. “Please contact the Federal Trade Commission. Goodbye.”
Suddenly, the scammers didn’t seem like the only heinous people in the world.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, nerd, teacher, and writer.