HARRISBURG — The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) has approved a $1 million grant for the construction of a natural gas pipeline to International Wax Incorporated (IWI) in McKean County, announced Senator Joe Scarnati (R-Jefferson).
“I am extremely pleased to announce that this project in Keating Township is receiving state funding to help come into compliance with EPA mandates, utilize natural gas and maintain over 130 local jobs,” Scarnati said. “I commend IWI and McKean County Commissioners for working together on this endeavor and for receiving this substantial grant.”
IWI maintains four manufacturing locations that blend wax products and package them in various forms. This project and the associated boiler gas conversion project are being executed by IWI to bring the facility into compliance with the EPA’s Major Source Boiler Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) rule. The total cost of the project is $2,512,549 and the cost of compliance is being executed at a financial loss to the company.
The project will consist of a new 6-inch steel, 8.5 mile natural gas pipeline to be installed within a 35 foot wide right of way running adjacent to State Route 46 and East Valley Road. A 75 foot by 100 foot permanent interconnect will be constructed at the southern terminus of the line with Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company in Crosby, Pennsylvania.
The financing was approved at the May 22nd CFA meeting in Harrisburg. Funding for the project comes from the Commonwealth’s Pipeline Investment Program.
