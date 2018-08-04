HARRISBURG — State funding of $2 million has been approved for the Mount Zion Road Paving Project in Elk County, according to Senator Joe Scarnati (R-25).
Scarnati, who was instrumental in securing this funding, explained that the support comes from a new “state parks & forest infrastructure projects” line in the 2018-2019 state budget. The Department of Conservation & Natural Resources will be facilitating the completion of this project.
“Traffic surrounding the Elk County Visitor Center is continuously increasing and it is crucial that we ensure that there are safe and reliable roads near the Center,” Scarnati said. “I am very pleased to have worked to establish this funding in the state budget, which will provide a significant infrastructure investment in our region and will play an important role in helping to address safety concerns for residents and visitors for years to come.”
According to Scarnati, the project will consist of paving a stretch of roughly 5 miles of Mount Zion Road from the Caledonia Road intersection in Jay Township to the Route 555 intersection in Benezette Township.
“I commend our local elected officials and community leaders for their collaboration and strong support of this endeavor,” Scarnati stated. “I am hopeful that the project will be underway in the near future.”
