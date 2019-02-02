HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has awarded a total of $1.505 million in state grants for projects in the 25th Senatorial District, according to Senator Joe Scarnati (R-25).
Tioga County, Brady Township in Clearfield County and Woodward Township in Clinton County have been awarded funding through the state’s Multimodal Transportation Fund.
Tioga County will receive $1 million to extend the Pine Creek Rail-Trail to a trailhead in Wellsboro Borough, three miles south.
Brady Township will use its $330,775 to replace the Haag Road Bridge over Stump Creek with a culvert.
Woodward Township will receive $175,000 grant to pave approximately 2 miles of Croak Hollow Road.
“I’m pleased that these local projects to improve transportation and provide recreational opportunities have been awarded state funding,” Scarnati said. “These grants will help with new construction and needed improvements to ensure accessibility, safety and long term sustainability while helping to strengthen our infrastructure for decades to come.”
Applications were evaluated by PennDOT and selections were based on such criteria as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.
Scarnati noted that these three projects approved for the 25th Senatorial District were part of 50 highway, bridge, transit, aviation, and bike and pedestrian projects in 23 counties selected for $44.5 million in funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.