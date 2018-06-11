HARRISBURG — Summer is just around the corner and with more pedestrians and bicyclists active during the warmer months, it is important to remember safety precautions on the roads, according to Senator Joe Scarnati (R-25).
“During the summer months our region becomes a great place for people to explore the outdoors with easy access to numerous outside activities. It is important that we make sure our roadways are a safe place for our residents and those traveling through our area.”
Scarnati explained that by being alert and aware of current traffic laws, we can all work together to ensure that our roadways are safe.
Ways you can help include:
Report dead deer on roads
“Because of Legislation I amended two years ago, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is required to remove dead deer along state roads as soon as they are notified of the animal,” Scarnati said. To report a dead deer on a state road please call 1-800-FIX-ROAD. The Pennsylvania Game Commission removes dead deer along township roads. To report a dead deer on a township road please call 570-398-4744 in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Tioga and Union counties or call 814-432-3187 in Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.
Be mindful of bicyclists
When approaching or passing a bicycle, slow down to a safe and prudent speed. It is illegal to force a bicyclist off the road and if you do this, you may face criminal charges. When passing, you must allow at least four feet between your vehicle and a bicycle for the vehicle to safely pass the bicycle. When safe to do so, it is legal to cross the center double yellow line if necessary to provide the required four feet when passing a bicycle.
Do not text while driving
Distracted driving can have disastrous consequences for those in vehicles and pedestrians on the roads. Pennsylvania’s Texting-While-Driving Ban prohibits as a primary offense any driver from using an Interactive Wireless Communication Device (IWCD) to send, read or write a text-based communication while his or her vehicle is in motion. The penalty is a summary offense with a $50 fine, plus court costs and other fees.
For more information on ways to keep our roads safe please visit: http://www.penndot.gov.
