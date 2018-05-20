HARRISBURG — Senator Joe Scarnati (R-25) will gather input from community residents during a live telephone town hall event on Monday from 6-7 p.m.
Residents of the 25th Senatorial District can register to participate in the tele-town hall by visiting http://www.senatorscarnati.com/tele-town-hall/. This link can also be used for audio streaming, which will be available immediately prior to the event.
The tele-town hall format encourages community residents to participate in a discussion on the issues without the need to travel throughout the region. Participants can ask questions or simply remain on the line to listen to the discussion.
“It is critical for elected officials to keep in constant contact with our constituents to share what is currently happening in Harrisburg and to make sure important local needs are known,” Scarnati said. “I look forward to a thoughtful discussion of issues facing Pennsylvania and communities across the 25th Senatorial District.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.