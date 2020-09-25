“Paid for by the Committee to Elect Joe Schmoe, Jimmy Schwimmy, Treasurer.”
That type of disclaimer appears on political campaign ads.
Most of the time, “Jimmy Schwimmy” is “Joe Schmoe’s” brother-in-law or second cousin once removed. The campaign financial transactions are recorded in one ledger book bought at Staples, Way Office Plus or a similar store.
So if someone wants to examine Joe Schmoe’s campaign finance records, the costs involved usually amount to what the public library charges per page for copying services, or a rough equivalent.
Not so for Joe Scarnati.
The Brockway native and former restaurateur went from being a member of Brockway Borough Council to becoming the august President Pro Tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate. (“President Pro Tempore” is, in street talk, the equivalent of “the biggest big shot.”) Scarnati even served as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor for a time when an incumbent died in office.
That is a highfalutin’ career path. Its dignity more than a cardboard-bound, black-on-white ledger book to keep track of “lodgings,” which, The Associated Press reports, was a hotel room in Germany during a 2016 European trip.
Hmm.
Why would Scarnati’s campaign pay the bill for a hotel room in Germany? Are there many voters from the Punxsutawney-to-Wellsboro 25th Senatorial District in Germany?
Possible. Not probable, but possible.
It is no wonder that journalists Brad Bumsted and Angela Couloumbis, who cover Pennsylvania politics, might check this out.
But the reporters did not expect a bill for more than $6,000 to pay for copies of Scarnati’s campaign finance records.
See, Scarnati did not use a brother-in-law or a second cousin to track his campaign spending. He used a spiffy top-shelf accounting firm. That firm charges hefty copying fees, $6,000 or more.
So Scarnati insists that the reporters personally pay the fees — even though he is retiring this year and, before a recent flurry of spending to help other candidates, Scarnati’s campaign war chest flirted with totals of millions of dollars and more. In nearly every other journalistic request for records, the expenses involved are minimal by comparison.
Could this lawsuit be intimidation? Revenge for having had the audacity to question the senator’s spending?
Perhaps.
Plainly, it is petty twisting of principle to warn away journalists who dare to inquire into the propriety of paying for “lodging” in Germany from a Brockway resident’s public record campaign fund.
— Denny Bonavita