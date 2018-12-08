Schaedler Yesco Distribution, Inc. (SYD) has been named 19th in the Best Places to Work in PA, an annual award program designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Pennsylvania, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses. This is the eighth year in a row and 12th time overall that SYD has won the esteemed award.
“We take pride in being selected for a twelfth time to the Best Places to Work in PA program.”
President, Matt Brnik said. “But make no mistake, this award is completely about our employees. Our Core Values and management support have simply been the foundation. As an employee-owned company, everyone plays a part in making Schaedler Yesco a great place to work.”
“As a management team, we strive to provide the right tools, the right benefits and the right rewards to our staff. With those in place, we know we can all work hard and go home happy,” added Greg Schaedler, Vice President.
Employers are categorized based upon the total number of employees they have in the United States, 15 to 99 employees, 100 to 250 employees, or more than 250 employees. Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the 100 Best Places to Work in PA. The first part of this process was evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process.
For more information on the Best Places to Work in PA program, visit http://www.bestplacestoworkinpa.com
