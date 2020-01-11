BROOKVILLE — Marcy Schindler’s career-high 29 points paced the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team to a 56-39 win over visiting Bradford in a District 9 League game Friday night.
The Lady Raiders trailed 26-25 at halftime, but outscored Bradford 31-13 in the second half to pull away for the win that improved them to 7-5 overall and 2-1 in the league. They’re off until Friday at home against Johnsonburg in a non-league game.
“Our goal is to always compete in the league and we’ve never won it and you have to win league games at home. You can’t afford to lose at home,” said Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell. “This was a big win against a very scrappy Bradford team. We put ourselves in position to where our next league game is the biggest game of the year.”
Schindler helped spark a 9-0 start to the second half that gave the Lady Raiders the lead for good.
“She was really controlling the boards and we got a lot of putbacks from her tonight,” Powell said. “I thought Brooke Ganoe did a great job defensively when we put her on (Hannah) Lary.”
Lary led Bradford with 25 points, 17 of them coming in the first half.
Also for Brookville, Morgan Johnson scored 14 points and Madison Johnson finished with seven points.