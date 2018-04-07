KNOX — The three-digit 117 was the magic number at the 18th Annual Sportsmanship I Clarion County YMCA District 9 Basketball All-Star games Saturday afternoon at Keystone High School.
Both winning teams posted 117 as the winning score as the White Squad beat the Red, 117-80, in the girls’ game while the White also took the boys’ game over the Red, 117-103.
Most Valuable Player Awards went to St. Marys’ Noah Schneider and Keystone’s Taylor Geer. Schneider led the White in the boys’ game with 24 points, five rebounds and five assists. Geer also finished with 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Sportsmanship awards went to Bradford’s Deondre Terwilliger in the boys’ game and Otto-Eldred’s Ali Cousins in the girls’ game. Terwilliger scored 15 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and making five assists for the White. Cousins dished out 10 assists and scored four points for the White.
There were several other standouts. In the girls’ game for the winning White, Ridgway’s Emily Fullem turned in a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds to go along with five assists.
Redbank Valley’s Lexi Holt added 15 points while Brockway’s Kaitlyn Morelli finished with four points. Otto-Eldred’s Camryn Thomas had 16 points and 10 rebounds while Punxsutawney’s Leah Miller had 10 points and nine rebounds. Smethport’s Abbey Woodard scored 15 points.
For the Red, North Clarion’s Tori Obenrader led the team with 18 points and 15 rebounds. A-C Valley’s Ellie Thompson finished with 16 points and six rebounds and Karns City’s Emily Hegedus had 13 points and six rebounds. DuBois’ Ashley Hallowell had six points and four rebounds. Union’s Frankee Remmick scored three points. Clearfield’s Brooke Cline played but did not score.
For the winning White in the boys’ game, seven players reached double figures in scoring.
In addition to Schneider and Terwilliger, North Clarion’s Nathan Banner scored 15 points, Punxsutawney’s Brandon Matthews added 13 points, Curwensville’s Josh Terry had 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Clarion-Limestone’s Christian Smith added 11 points and Union’s Lucas Bowser finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. Brockway’s Noah Vokes had eight points and eight rebounds.
Clarion’s Austin Hummell led the Red with 23 points and hauled down 17 rebounds while Elk County Catholic’s Ryan Newton turned in a double-double as well with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Clarion’s Cam Craig scored 15 points while the Ridgway duo of Johnny Mitchell and Neil MacDonald scored 11 and eight points respectively. Johnsonburg’s Kacey Raubenstrauch added six points and six rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.