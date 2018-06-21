HARRISBURG — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Thursday announced the release of the audit report for the Brookville Area School District.
The Department of the Auditor General examines the records of school districts, charter schools, intermediate units, and area vocational-technical schools. The audits — among other things — assess whether or not school entities received the state subsidies and reimbursements to which they were entitled, accurately managed taxpayer funds, and complied with ethics codes. The audits also determine whether or not teachers and administrators were properly certified for the positions they held during the audit period.
The audit found that the district complied, in all significant respects, with applicable state laws, contracts, grant requirements and administrative procedures, except in one finding: the district incorrectly reported transportation data to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, resulting in a $27,989 overpayment.
