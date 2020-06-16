BROOKVILLE — The pleas of many members the community did not sway the Brookville Area School Board in its decision not to hire a new elementary band director.
The position became vacant earlier this year when band director Royce Hetrick announced his retirement after teaching band students 28 years in the Brookville School District.
At the board’s work session last week, 15 people addressed the board, asking it to reconsider its decision not to fill the position.
Monday night more than 70 visitors attended the meeting, with 30 addressing the board. They asked the board to consider the needs of the students, particularly the need for quality one-on-one instruction time. Speaking were parents, students and alumnae.
Brad Esposito told the board he has made “the sacrifice” to work away from home to keep his children enrolled “in the quality programs the school district offers.” Saying he has worked “with budgets in excess of $50 million, I know what it takes to meet the bottom line. But one of the things we’ve always said in my career is that there is always a way. This is a terrible year for kids. They don’t even know what they are coming back to. So by cutting something that many people in the community find is a quality program, I don’t think is a good thing to do this year.”
Steven Swineford, who will be a junior this year, told the board, “I have played trombone since fourth grade and I could tell you how much band has affected my life. But you’ve heard that. Being a history buff, I can list you policies that look good on paper but have a terrible effect on people. Communism looks good on paper. This is going to look good on paper, but the quality of the music is just going to go down.”
Rod Thomas, whose wife Kimberly retired last year as a music teacher in the Brookville schools, told the board, “my wife would come home in tears because she didn’t have enough time with her students. I don’t see how one person is going to be able to keep this program going.”
After an executive session during the business part of the meeting, board president Don Gill read a statement from the board:
“We have heard your concerns and can assure you that we will not expect one person to instruct students grades four through 12 in band instruments. We are committed to distributing the teaching responsibilities of the music department amongst the four staff remaining at Brookville.
“We will not be restricting slots; every student who wishes to play an instrument will be afforded the opportunity to play either in the orchestra or the band. There will continue to be small group instruction for strings and band instruments in the elementary grades.
“The details of the schedules are still being developed with the cooperation of the administration and staff.”
At the close of the meeting several members of the audience expressed their disappointment with the decision.
“Congratulations. You guys have made a horrible mistake,” Tara Himes said. “You wouldn’t even consider cutting basketball, football or any of the sports this area deems essential. These kids deserve better.”
Alumna Katelyn Means said, “You cannot take away an integral part of the machine and expect it to continue to operate the same it always has. The issue is not how this decision will affect the band tomorrow or a year from now, although there will be obvious immediate effects. The issue is how the program will gradually, but steadily, decline and very possibly be subjected to more cuts, ultimately driving it into the ground for good.”
Several members of the board assured the audience, “Everything you said, I heard.” Board member Rick Ortz, referring to an online petition which had over 3,500 signatures, said, “I wish every activity had passion like this. I know it didn’t turn out like you wanted it to, but passion like this shows how important it is. I think the nine of us will make sure” the program continues.