BROOKVILLE — School bells in the Brookville School District will be ringing just a little bit later when the 2020-2021 school year begins.
Superintendent Erich May outlined a plan for the school board Monday night, saying that the starting and end times for high school students will be 30 minutes later, and 15 minutes later for elementary students.
May attended a workshop and webinar dealing with the effects of sleep loss on students. He said, “Research shows that students who don’t get enough sleep suffer poor grades, impaired memory and concentration, and reduced ability to problem solve. There are also emotional and behavioral effects from lack of sleep.”
He said only 15 percent of the school districts in Pennsylvania begin the school day before 7:30 a.m. “The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) are all recommending that school not start before 8:30 a.m.
“In a perfect world we would be talking about an 8:30 or 9 a.m. start. Today I am making it official that we are planning to push the high school start time back by a half hour next year,” May said.
Beginning next year, the high school will open at 7:30 a.m., with the tardy bell ringing at 7:50 a.m. and dismissal at 2:45 p.m. The elementary schools will open at 8:30 a.m., with their tardy bells ringing at 8:55 a.m. Elementary dismissal times will be 3:35 p.m., Pinecreek; 3:40 p.m., Northside and 3:45 p.m., Hickory Grove.
May said that other options had been considered. “We considered flopping elementary and secondary starts, but decided that such a switch would be too much of an inconvenience for families. We also considered changing from a two-tier bus system to one-tier, having all students ride at the same time,” he said. One of the problems with the one-tier system, “is that it requires almost twice as many drivers, and bus drivers are hard to come by.” Another consideration is shielding younger students from some of the more adult discussions of the older students.
May said safety of students is another concern which has led to the change. “Our buses are all starting out in the dark, and I think our bus drivers would be well served with some additional daylight. I think kids are safer standing at the bus stops in the daylight rather than the dark. We are doing this because we think our students will be a little bit safer,” he said. “And research shows that teen drivers are less apt to have accidents when they are well rested.
“I understand this will involve some adjustments on the part of our families and our employees, but our solution to this problem represents a compromise,” May said. “We are not going as far out as some members of our own legislature or PSBA would recommend. We are making a very moderate change to the bell schedule. I am confident that after a week or two we will all be adjusted to it.”
May said the administration will be working with bus contractors, the food service department, faculty, the Intermediate Unit, Head Start and other school partners to assure a smooth transition.
Fund balanceAs the board continues its work on the 2020-2021 budget, business manager Ellen Neyman gave a brief presentation on the fund balance of the budget, trying to answer some of the board’s questions.
She explained that the fund balance is simply the difference between total assets and total liabilities at any point in time.
Included in the fund balance are amounts that are restricted for a specific purpose, such as the income from Arthurs Trust, which can be used only for science programs; amounts that are committed to a specific purpose, such as PSERs; amounts that have been assigned to a specific purpose, such as the purchase of athletic or band uniforms; and amounts that are not committed to any specific purpose.
She cautioned the board that district policy mandates a minimum level of 5 percent unassigned fund balance to safeguard against unforeseen expenses or emergencies. “Five percent of budget only lasts two and a half weeks. It may sound like a large number, but two and a half weeks is not much time for us to scramble around and have a spaghetti dinner,” she said. “We have to make sure when we use fund balance we do not use it for recurring expenses or it will disappear very quickly.”
Reviewing the past four years, she said revenue was slightly over the amounts budgeted, while expenses only went over budget one year. “Our administrative team did a great job,” she said. “We walk a very tight line; we balance the budget as tightly as we can.”
