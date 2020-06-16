BROOKVILLE — Monday night the Brookville Area School Board approved a budget of nearly $29 million for the 2020-2021 school year, but approval did not come easily.
The proposed final budget included $27,489,162 for the general fund budget; $1,063,069 for the food service fund budget and $415,500 for the capital reserve fund budget.
Prior to the board’s vote on the budget, members of the audience asked the board to reconsider portions of the budget, particularly the approval of a 2.9 percent salary increase for teachers and administrators.
“We’ve got to hold the line somewhere,” Sandra Snyder said. “To increase teaching and administration salaries, and then cut a staff position is something I can’t quite understand. Please consider those of us who are on fixed incomes or have lost jobs, with no chance of getting them back, and hold the line on this budget.”
In a roll call vote, the board defeated passage of the proposed budget 5-4, with board members John Pozza, Carol Schindler, Roberta Ganoe, Herb McConnell and Rick Ortz voting against the budget. Voting for the budget were Don Gill, Fred Park, Kerith Strano Taylor and Luc Doolittle.
Following the vote, the board went into executive session.
When the meeting reconvened, a motion was made to reconsider the budget proposal. Voting against that motion were Schindler, McConnell and Ortz.
When the second vote on the budget was taken, again by roll call, it passed 6-3, with McConnell, Ortz and Schindler casting the negative votes.
At the close of the meeting, Snyder again addressed the board, saying, “I am disappointed that you as directors haven’t considered the economic situation that a lot of our residents are in right now. These pay increases are going to affect each of us. I don’t disagree with an increase in wages, but just not now. We don’t know what is going to happen but it does look bleak. Some of you have lost sight of the fact that you serve at our pleasure. The people in this room are the ones who put you there and expect you to consider us.”
To support the budget, which does not include a tax increase, the board also approved:
- Property taxes assessed as 31.0638 mills ($31.0638 per $1,000 of assessed property value). This remains the same as last year’s tax.
- An occupation tax of 2,000 mills for every resident of the school district.
- An earned income tax of one percent for each resident of the school district.
- A real estate transfer tax of one percent, subject to sharing with municipalities which have enacted the tax.
- A local service tax of $10, also subject to sharing with municipalities which have enacted the act.
- The 2020 Homestead and Farmstead Exclusion Resolution. Each of the 3,593 approved homesteads and farmsteads in the district will receive approximately $200 as a property tax reduction, funded by gambling tax funds.
Sports practice to resumeLooking towards returning to some normalcy and preparing for fall sports, the board approved a preliminary health and safety plan for summer conditioning.
“Summer conditioning is an important pre-cursor to formal practices,” Superintendent Erich May explained. “The PIAA and PDE have asked that decisions related to summer conditioning be left to the local level. We expect to address athletics in greater detail next month, but to allow our teams to begin conditioning sooner than July 20, our next voting meeting, we are adopting a set of guidelines related to summer workouts and conditioning. The idea is that our teams will then be able to begin summer workouts and conditioning as soon as June 22.”
May said as long as the students follow “reasonable guidelines, like not sharing water bottles and clean off equipment before and after use,” conditioning can continue. If Jefferson County were “to go back to phase yellow, all summer conditioning will be suspended.”
Personnel
- The board accepted with regret the resignation of language arts teacher Kim Hubler, who is retiring after nearly 28 years with the district.
- Hired as the new elementary nurse at a starting salary of $46,210, was Brenna Bell, pending receipt of all required paperwork. She fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Jeanne Smith.
- The board also approved the employment of Jen Martz, Andrea Taylor and Susan Burns for special education services for the extended school year. Hired as child-specific aides were Pam Prinkey and Sarah Smith. May explained that “the first week will be offered virtually” until the health and safety plan is approved “before we bring kids into the building.”
Other action
- The board accepted gifts of $125 for each of the elementary schools and $375 for high school for the purchase of new library books. The donation was made by the Class of 2020.
- The board accepted a donation of $3,000 worth of books from Pizza Hut and First Book to the three elementary schools for participation in the Literacy Project.
- The board approved the renewal of athletic insurance with AIG, with the premium to remain at $10,060.
A three-year transportation contract was signed with Yale Transportation, Randy McLendon Inc. and Rossey Busing.
- Contracts for the 2020-21 school year were signed with the Brookville Borough Police Officer for a school resource officer, with Community Guidance Center for coordination of care as needed, and with Jefferson-Clarion Head State for the use of two classrooms at Pinecreek School
- The board approved a new course, STEM Fun-tionality, for students in grads 10 to 12. Students will use science, technology, engineering, the arts and math for a variety of project-based learning activities.
- The board reappointed John Pozza as the board’s representative to the IU#6 board of directors, for a three-year term.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be a work session at 6 p.m. Monday, July 13 at Hickory Grove.