BROOKVILLE — Visitors at Monday night’s work session of the Brookville Area School Board addressed two concerns: The board’s decision not to hire a new elementary band director and budget concerns, especially the 2.9 percent pay increases approved earlier this year for teachers and administration.
Frank Bartley said he was representing a Hold the Line Committee, which currently includes himself, Mabel “Sis” Dunkle, Sylvia Galbraith, Sandra Snyder and Pam Ames. He said anyone interested in being on the committee is welcome.
“In normal times the Hold the Line Committee would not object to these increases, but not in the school year 2020-2021. We need to hold the line of spending at BASD,” he said.
Citing unemployment numbers across the state, as well as proposed salary freezes and possible elimination of fall property taxes, “in light of the incredible financial uncertainty we find ourselves in due to the pandemic and no fault of our own, we ask the BASD board of directors to hold the line on the preliminary budget, staying at the 2019 spending level with no spending increases whatsoever. The planned 2.9 percent salary increase for all professional staff should be reevaluated in light of the working and unemployed taxpayers and senior citizens of the district who in all likelihood will not get any pay raise at all.”
Snyder told the board, “It deeply concerns me with the virus that is going around and companies that are closing or operating at 50 percent, their income is either cut drastically or eliminated. Fortunately, or unfortunately, as a senior citizen, I am on a fixed income. With everything that is going on, my medicine goes up, my groceries go up, my taxes will go up, yet my check doesn’t increase.
“I think it is okay for an increase for the teachers,” she said, “but not now. Everybody is suffering. You are talking about eliminating the band director, but giving the teachers and administration a raise. I just don’t understand that. You all serve at the pleasure of the taxpayers. Why don’t you start representing the taxpayers? Please consider every resident; you have a high percentage on fixed incomes. This is going to hurt us.”
Superintendent Erich May said, “Mr. Bartley wisely references concerns related to school funding going forward. There has been some good news. The state legislature has passed and the governor has signed a school budget for the coming school year that is better” than earlier projections.
“What the legislature has promised for the coming school year is flat funding,” he said. “We will be funded for the coming school year at the same level we were last year. It could be a lot worse. That locks in the lion’s share of our funding.” State funding is the district’s largest source of funding, providing about 60 percent of annual revenue.
Because the board decided early in the year not to raise taxes this year, with “this budget that we are working on, we are in a sense flat-funding ourselves,” May said. “So the job that we have as an admin team to draft a budget for next year starts with flat-funding.”
The proposed budget, in the format required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, is currently on display in the administration office at Hickory Grove.
The proposed budget lists anticipated revenue of $25,634,327, with expenditures of $27,489.162. “Once you remove the budgetary reserve and transfers to capital, you are left with $708,753 that is going to be used out of our fund balance,” business administrator Ellen Neyman said.
“This year has been a roller coaster of changes,” she said, “because of new guidance that comes out.”
In the new state budget there have been decreases for basic and special education, but an increase for transportation costs.
“The bigger piece of good news,” she said, “is that the Disaster Emergency School Health and Safety Grant will increase us next year by about $224,000, but we can only spend it on COVID items.”
Under the state budget, provision is also made for those who qualify to receive about $200 in tax relief through the Homestead-Farmstead program.
After a lengthy discussion about the capital reserve account and money in the PSERS account, board member Herb McConnell asked that next week’s budget discussion include a motion to reduce the balance in the PSERS fund.
The board will vote on the final budget for the 2020-2021 school year at next week’s board meeting, to be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Hickory Grove. The final budget must be approved by June 30 to meet state deadlines.