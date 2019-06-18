BROOKVILLE — A $26.6 million budget without any tax increase was unanimously passed Monday night by the Brookville Area School Board.
The 2019-2020 budget package passed by the board includes a general budget of $26,623,974, a 2 percent increase of $403,222 over this past year’s budget of $26,220,752. The package also includes the $1,006,149 cafeteria budget, an increase of $4,591 for the coming year. The capital reserve budget of $25,100 was also approved.
The cafeteria budget is not dependent on the general budget. Earlier this year food services director Rebecca Kammerdeiner said there will be “no increase in any meal prices” for the coming school year. Meal prices will continue to be: Elementary breakfast, $1.25; elementary lunch, $2.15; secondary breakfast, $1.50; secondary lunch, $2.40; and adult lunch, $4.
To support this year’s budget, the board approved the assessment of 31.0638 mills for real estate taxes.
The earned income tax and real estate transfer tax will each be 1 percent, and the local services tax will be $10, levied on each person working within the school district. Those taxes fall under Act 511 and must be shared with municipal governments which have adopted Act 511 resolutions.
The budget also includes a uniform occupation tax of 2000 mills, based on the occupational assessment of residents in the school district. Exempt from paying the tax are homemakers, unemployed, retired persons, U. S. military (active status), clergy, full-time students and those who have moved out of the area. The board did not change the assessment levels, which will remain at 52.5 mills or $105 for professional/managerial, 42.5 mills or $85 for skilled labor and 25 mills or $50 for laborers.
The board also approved the Homestead and Farmstead Exclusion Resolution for the fiscal year which will begin July 1.
In other financial matters:
• the board approved a renewal for athletic insurance from Evergreen/AIG. The premium will remain at $10,060 for the new school year.
• the board accepted a donation of $500 from PATHS, to support the Junior High Olympics.
• the board designated Erich May, the district’s new superintendent, to electronically sign documents for the district with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, effective July 1.
• the board approved an agreement between WorkPlace Health and the school district for required random drug and/or alcohol testing for transportation contractors.
At the beginning of the meeting representatives of Guaranteed Clean Energy (GCE) of Columbus, Ohio, presented a proposal for energy savings for the district.
Andy Bittner said GCE would do a complete energy audit of the district “to get energy savings as high as possible. We don’t sell anything other than a strategy that works.”
He said GCE would then make recommendations as to energy-saving measures the district could implement. “We never ask for new funds from the community. Everything is self-funded, backed by insurance. Everything is bid out locally,” he said.
When asked what their fee would be, Bittner said it is a flat charge of 13 percent, regardless of the size of any project undertaken by the district.
Members of the board expressed interest in having an energy audit done, since it has been several years since the last audit. But they also have a lot of questions about the proposal, particularly the insurance-backed guarantee of savings, and will continue their discussion.
The next scheduled meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.