BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board received some good news Monday night when business administrator Ellen Neyman gave a report on the 2018-2019 budget.
She said, “We had great news on our revenue. The 2018-19 audit is nearly complete and a full report will be provided soon. It will show the district received 2.6 percent more in revenue than originally expected and expenses totaled 96.4 percent of the budget, so there were some good things happening there.”
Neyman broke down the revenue by local, state and federal sources.
Local income was $227,000 more than budgeted. Increases were shown in the earned income tax, delinquent taxes which were collected and earnings on investments. Falling short of the budgeted amount were real estate taxes and delinquent occupation assessment taxes.
State income was also higher than anticipated. State funding for basic education was $296,000 higher than budgeted, and Safe School funding and grants added an additional $63,000. Shortfalls came in the tuition for orphans subsidy and the state’s share of retirement costs. Overall, the district received $272,000 more in state funding than had been budgeted.
On the federal level, which funds the district’s title programs, an increase of $137,000 was received.
Neyman said “we were very, very close in all areas. We spent less than budgeted and received more, and did not need to use our budgetary reserve.”
Neyman said the variance between revenue and expenses will be added to the fund balance and can be used by the district in future years.
School board
recognizedMembers of the school board were recognized because January is School Board Directors Recognition Month. Superintendent Erich May said that “nine out of every ten children are educated in public schools. High quality education is crucial not only for our kids themselves, but for the fabric of our society. The nine members of our local school board make informed decisions. I do want to celebrate and recognize the challenging and vital work they do.”
Each of the board members was given a hand-made thank you note created by a student, along with a rose. They will be recognized by the administrative team at a dinner next week.
Calendar changesMay presented a proposed calendar for the 2020-2021 school year, which includes several changes.
On the proposed calendar school will begin Wednesday, August 26, with the tentative last day of school to be Wednesday, May 26.
“It is really important to have 180 days of instruction,” May said. He said this year’s calendar “actually has 179. I would rather have 180.”
On the proposed calendar, teachers will have two days of in-service for safety and security before the first student day, instead of three. A third day of in-service, dealing with curriculum, would be held in January.
Instead of half-days of school followed by parent-teacher conferencesduring Thanksgiving week, students will have full class days, with the parent-teacher conferences being scheduled on Friday, November 6, which will be a no school day for students. May said conferences would also be scheduled the evening of Thursday, November 5.
Thanksgiving vacation will begin with early dismissal on Wednesday, November 25, and will include buck season on Monday, November 30.
Winter break will begin with early dismissal on Wednesday, December 23, with school resuming on Monday, January 4.
Spring break will include Friday, April 2, and Monday, April 5.
Snow days will be added at the end of the school year, if necessary.
Policy reviewMay discussed five of the policy changes which are now being reviewed in a first reading by the board. Included are policy for filling vacancies on the board, notifications regarding special examinations for students, bids for projects and supplies, and tobacco and nicotine use by students and staff, which will be enlarged to include smokeless tobacco. “These policy changes are required for liability purposes,” May said.
CommitteesBoard president Don Gill announced the members for this year’s standing committees on the board. “I tried to get everybody involved in at least one committee,” he said. This year’s committees include:
- Buildings and grounds — Fred Park, chairman; Herb McConnell and Luc Doolittle.
- Negotiations — Carol Schindler, chairman; Rick Ortz and Kerith Strano-Taylor.
- Transportation — Roberta Ganoe, chairman; John Pozza and Fred Park.
- Athletics and Extra-Curricular Activities — Rick Ortz, chairman; Kerith Strano-Taylor and Carol Schindler.
The school board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, January 20, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.