BROOKVILLE — Three parents addressed the Brookville Area School Board Monday night, asking the board to seriously consider establishing a junior high track program at the school.
Jason Geer said, “Currently looking at the sports-oriented activities offered in the spring, nothing school-sponsored is available to students in seventh and eighth grade. Track is all inclusive, for boys and girls; there are so many activities that really fit a wide variety of students. I am among the mind if we don’t give our kids something to do, they will find something to do. When you look at the time of year, the outside activity, with time on their hands, I think it would benefit a very large number of students.”
Geer said “a large number of us have worked together with Mr. [athletic director Dave] Osborne. The budget concerns, when you look at that, I think you will be comfortable with that. When you compare that with the large number of students that were interested at the initial call down, that number is almost 60 now, and that is just seventh and eighth grade. We are able to positively impact a large number of students at a relatively small line item in the budget.”
Andy Viglione said as “head junior high wrestling coach here, I am already directly involved with the middle school, junior high age students. I can tell you that I have had kids with issues, but having to use time management to work on their grades to stay eligible to be able to compete. Also, being involved with the elementary cross country program we started at the YMCA a few years ago, the numbers that were involved there in third through sixth grade were upwards of 50. If we don’t give these students an opportunity to bridge the gap, we’ll lose them if they don’t have something to do. We have an opportunity to impact their lives now.”
Dave Afton, an officer with the Track Boosters, told the board that Track Boosters “financially cover cross country and track and field in the spring. We also do the indoor track in the winter. We believe the junior high track program, with the very, very modest outlay of income that we are asking from you folks, would outsize the cost. We are talking about an awful lot of kids.
“Mr. Osborne has provided you a budget with costs in that budget for things like coaching salaries. However, there are start-up costs. The kids will need some javelins that are size-appropriate, uniforms and things of that nature. The Track Boosters have voted to fund that part of the start up. We wanted to show you folks that the community is very interested in this. We are willing to spend some bucks. We would look forward to supporting junior high track, just as we have indoor winter track, cross country and track. A lot of parents are looking forward to a junior high track program.”
If approved, the junior high track program would begin in the next school year.
The board will discuss the request during its next executive session in February.
