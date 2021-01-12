BROOKVILLE — Members of the Brookville Area School Board were recognized for their service at the monthly work session Monday night.
Superintendent Erich May thanked “the members of our school board. January is School Director Recognition Month, a time to recognize the challenging and vital work boards do on behalf of students. This coronavirus pandemic has added an additional challenge to serving in this capacity as boards work to determine how best to meet the needs of students and their families. This board has done all that.”
He said the board has met the challenge by “having virtual meetings to supplying students and families with food to making critical decisions about arts, academics, athletics. Board service in this state is an unpaid position. These board members have given a lot of their time to volunteer in this role. I would ask that everyone take a minute to express their gratitude at some point for the hard work, difficult work that school board members are doing on their behalf.”
Each board member was given a small wooden ornament engraved with the school logo and name on the front and the date on the back.
The ornaments were created in the materials/manufacturing class taught by Jake Lewis. Each “ornament was a slice of a pine limb with the new logo on the front with the words Raider Pride. On the back were the words School Board 2020-21,” he said.