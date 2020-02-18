BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raider Scholastic Foundation is moving in a new direction, with a goal of helping more students.
“We are planning a scholastic scholarship banquet” with the Foundation, Superintendent Erich May said. “That group has been, for years now, supporting students and teachers in the classroom with mini-grants. We’ve taken on a new cause this year, and that is to raise scholarships for Brookville graduates.”
He said, “To begin the process of raising money for scholarships, and to get the word out, we are hosting a scholarship banquet at D’Argy’s on Friday, March 20. It’s going to be a great dinner and a nice time to assemble and start the process of raising money for scholarships for our own students.”
More details will be announced later.
Personnel
- Resignations were accepted with regret from two long-time teachers who are retiring at the end of this school year. Accepted were letters of resignation from Royce Hetrick, elementary band teacher, and Kristen Johnson, secondary learning support teacher and transition coordinator.
A resignation was also accepted from Holly Freeman, food service worker, for personal reasons.
- Hired as a business office assistant/transportation was Elizabeth Most, at $14.50 per hour. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Sherry Young.
- Hired as a child specific aide at $11.75 per hour was Kristen Jacobs. She fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Mary Jane O’Donnell.
- Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes were Christine Bazylak of Brookville and Rebecca Carrier, aides.
- Supplemental contracts were approved for Andilynne Kalkbrenner, Drama Club director, for two shows, and Jason Hoffman, high school Science Olympiad.
- Supplemental contracts for child(ren) specific aides were approved for the second semester. Michele Gotwald, Pam Prinkey and Emily Butler will receive $537.50 and Jada Palmer and Jenifer Ross will receive $268.75.
{div}• Approved were the following coaches and volunteers: {/div} {div}Baseball: Ren Reitz, Joe Kalgren and Rob LaBenne, volunteers{/div} {div}Cheerleading: Brittaney Gray, volunteer.{/div} {div}Track: Daniel Murdock, boys head coach; John MacBeth, boys first assistant; Hannah Sansom, boys assistant; Doug Roseman, girls head coach; Dana MacBeth, girls first assistant; Ryan Young, girls assistant; Brady Mason, Gabe Bowley, J. Daniel Murdock and Tina Householder, volunteers.{/div} {div}• Three new positions were approved for junior high track: Elice Hamaker, head coach, $2,030; Andy Viglione and Jim Frontino, assistant coaches, $1,340 each.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}
{/div} {div}• The school calendar was revised, moving the final day of school for students to Tuesday, May 28, due to a snow day on February 7.{/div} {div}• The board voted 6-3 to rescind the policy for interscholastic athletic and extracurricular activity regulations. Voting not to rescind the policy were Roberta Ganoe, Rick Ortz and Fred Park.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}
{/div} {div}• The following gifts were accepted: A donation of $500 from the 2019 Educational Alliance Grant provided by ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Program; a donation by the PA Association of Rural and Small Schools for the visit of the Mobile Oil Learning Unit at Hickory Grove in January; a PAsmart Targeted Computer Science and STEM Education grant in the amount of $35,000 to BASD as one of 162 schools in Pennsylvania that have committed to implement computer science and STEM programs in the 2019-20 school year; and a donation of $50 by Joseph and Gail Wolfe for memorials to the high school library.{/div} {div}• The board approved the purchase of a new mat for the high jump pit for the track, to be financed from the Athletic Ticket Fund. It was explained the new mat is necessary to meet PIAA requirements. Total cost is $6,850.{/div} {div}• The board authorized Hickory Grove teachers to apply for a $250 grant through the DONUTS Grant Program through Saint Francis Chemistry Club to promote physical science education in classrooms.{/div}
- • Board member Herb McConnell asked for clarification on several points from last week’s presentation on the district’s fund balance. “We are given a great trust by the public to do what is best for our students’ education within the limits of financial resources. I believe we should look at this in more detail,” he said.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its work session at 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the LGI Room at Hickory Grove.