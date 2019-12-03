BROOKVILLE — Don Gill was re-elected president of the Brookville Area School Board during the board’s annual reorganization meeting Tuesday night.
Prior to the meeting the six members elected to the board last month were given their oath of office. During the meeting board secretary Ellen Neyman read the election certificates, verifying that the following had been elected: Luc Doolittle, two-year-term; Don Gill, Herbert McConnell, Richard Ortz, Fred Park and Kerith Strano Taylor, four-year-terms.
Fred Park was re-elected to serve as vice president of the board for the coming year.
Serving as temporary president during the election of officers was board member John Pozza.
The board approved the schedule of meetings for the coming year. Regular, voting meetings will be held the third Monday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. The board voted to change the beginning time for the monthly work sessions to 6 p.m., the second Monday of each month, with any necessary executive session to be held following the work session. No work sessions have been scheduled for April, July or December. Superintendent Erich May explained that the work session in April would fall during Easter vacation. If a work session does become necessary in April due to work on the budget, it will be scheduled for a different time. All meetings will be held in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.
Appointed to serve as the board’s PSBA liaison was Herb McConnell. Kerith Strano Taylor was appointed to be the board’s representative to the Raider Scholastic Foundation board.
The board approved four committees for the coming year: Building and grounds, negotiations, transportation and athletics and extra-curricular activities. Gill appointed Schindler, Strano Taylor and Ortz to serve on the negotiations committee, since they had already been serving on the committee and negotiations are now underway.
Gill said he wants to appoint the members to the other committees at the January meeting and told the board members to let him know if they are interested on serving on a committee.
Following the reorganization meeting, the regular monthly meeting was held.