BROOKVILLE — “It was pretty scary stuff,” Superintendent Erich May told the Brookville Area School Board Monday night as he discussed a recent meeting with PennDOT representatives to learn about the proposed rebuilding of the North Fork bridges.
“The focus of that meeting,” he said, “seemed to be the state’s proposal to toll I-80 at the North Fork bridges. The meeting was all about, if we put a toll on the bridges, where would traffic go. If drivers got off 80 to avoid the toll, where would that diversion traffic go. Their own office showed hundreds of extra vehicles coming down Main Street every day.”
May said he wants “everyone to be aware of the issue that could happen in our community. You might want to write to your elected officials. It is pretty steep coming down into Brookville either way and I just worry about the safety of kids in the community.
Personnel
- The board accepted with regret the resignation of board member Rick Ortz, offering appreciation for his work as a member of the board, for being willing to ask tough questions and for “decisions for what he felt was best for the students.”
The board will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. August 23 to discuss his replacement. The person filling his position will serve until the two-year term is filled in the November election.
- Resignations were accepted from Carolyn Confer-Vogt, Title I aide at Northside; Stefanie McAfoose, library aide at Hickory Grove; Roxanne Kemmer, food service worker with the district more than 30 years; Carolee Crate, child specific aide at Northside; Colin Reilly, high school math teacher; and Patricia McGranor, custodian at Pinecreek.
- Hired Monday night were two part-time food service workers, Martina McMasters and Jamie Jackson. Also hired was Holly Daniels as a child specific aide.
- Supplemental contracts were also approved:
Mentors — Melinda Burton for Greg Macer and Nikki Werner for Cameron Yard.
Musical — Meagan Shaw, vocal director; Mickey Truman, acting director; Kyle Grabigel, first assistant, orchestra; Doug Roseman, second assistant, scenery; Melinda Burton, business manager and choreographer; Celeste Reitz, costumer; and Dave Neill, Elaina Simpson Clark and Tara Smith, volunteers, pending review of required paperwork.
Sports — Chris Hill, soccer volunteer; Eli Thompson, girls golf coach.
Also approved by the board were the substitute lists, as well as bus drivers and bus routes for the school year.
Finance and policy
- The board accepted with appreciation a donation of $2,000 from Laurel Eye Clinic in support of the new football scoreboard.
- Approved was a five-year agreement between the district and the Brookville Educational Support Personnel Association. No details of the contract were given.
- Approved as booster groups were Brookville Raider Baseball Boosters, Brookville Football Boosters, P.A.T.H.S., Brookville Raider Roundball Club, Brookville High School Volleyball Booster Club, Brookville Raider Mat Club, Brookville Music Boosters, Brookville Area High Soccer Boosters, Brookville Track Booster Club, Brookville Raider Cheerleading Booster Club and Court Club.
- Numerous contracts were approved for social services offered to students during the school year.
Public comments
- Jacob Shields commented about the tax increase approved in June. “There should be alternative methods to a three percent tax increase every year. The education industry is in for rough times. You will lose more kids to charter schools, whether it be through mask mandates, other mandates. You keep increasing, increasing. Parents will get fed up. Kids do deserve a good education, but not at the expense of every American taxpayer.” He urged the board to look for ways to cut the budget.
At the end of the meeting he commented on the board’s use of federal grants, saying that “nothing is free. Rest assured, they are going to get it back, one way or another. Things are always changing, but change isn’t always better. It’s important to teach a child how to think, not what to think.”
- Kathryn Moore told the board she recently moved into the district from Iowa. With her children now enrolled in the local schools, she had several questions about procedures she should follow.
- Steve Wesson also rebuked the board for increasing taxes. “You should be absolutely ashamed,” he said, then questioned the board about the tax increase for the occupational assessment tax. “You should be held accountable. You work for us. You were elected by us.” He also questioned the board about the procedure it will follow to fill the vacancy on the board.