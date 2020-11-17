BROOKVILLE — Reports of a very successful Veterans Day parade were shared at the November 16 meeting of the Brookville Area School Board.
Because the traditional assembly could not be held because of coronavirus restrictions, the Veterans Day parade was planned for November 11. Due to the weather, it was postponed until November 12. The parade began at the parking lot near Memorial Park and continued along Main, Valley and Jenks streets, to Hickory Grove and the high school where students were waiting with signs, flags and banners to honor the veterans. The band also played during the parade.
Student representative Taylor Reitz said the parade “was very meaningful. Although the students missed the assembly that usually happens, the parade was a nice way to honor those who have served.”
Board member Fred Park said he “heard a lot of good things, not only from students, but from people in the community and veterans. They couldn’t believe that parade would be as meaningful as it was. It just goes to show that we have good people on our staff and in our community that can pull things like this together. Even though it is different, it still has great meaning.”
Board member Herb McConnell said he wasn’t able to attend as a result of other commitments, but “all the feedback was very positive; all the veterans appreciated the recognition that they received.”
During the board’s brief meeting, several items were approved.
Finance
- Gifts accepted by the board included $2,500 from PATHS for costs associated with the shade sails; $5,800 from Karen Fike/family for the football scoreboard in memory of Bill Kutz; and a donation of 100 face shields from1800SHIELDS for the safety of students and staff.
- A Path to Graduation (P2G) grant of up to $23,000 over a three-year period will provide funds for training and resources to a dress graduation success.
- An additional COVID-19 School Health & Safety Grant in the amount of $45,019 has been awarded to the district to address COVID-19-related health and safety needs.
- Appointed to serve on the Jefferson County Tax Collection Committee were Ellen Neyman, delegate; Carol Shields, first alternate; and John Pozza, second alternate. Also approved was the district’s $1,186.20 share of the committee’s $8,000 budget.
- Approved was the annual agreement with the Brookville Municipal Authority, which will provide private fire hydrant maintenance and service for four hydrants at a cost of l$480.
Personnel
- The board accepted the resignation of Casey Dorsey, computer maintenance technician. With the district for more than five years, he resigned for personal reasons.
- Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes were Blair Bauer of Brookville and Elizabeth Jane Flohr of Summerville, emergency certification.
- Two employees, Catherine McGarvey and Jill Siege, have obtained long-term substitute status and are now eligible for long-term substitute benefits.
- Tonya Cable was hired as a custodian to fill a vacancy at a rate of $12 per hour, with her initial assignment at the high school.
- The board approved a maternity leave of absence for one employee, beginning November 26. The board also approved requests from 12 employees for Special Sick Leave who qualify under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
- Supplemental contracts were approved for Jason Hoffman, high school Science Olympiad, and Jake Lewis, chairman of the Arts/Business Department.
- Approved as coaches/volunteers for elementary girls basketball were Abby Park, Jamie Northey and Kate Reinsel.
- Mark R. Nale was added to the approved driver list for Randy McLendon, Inc.
Prior to and following the meeting, executive sessions were held to discuss legal matters.
The next scheduled meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 1 in the Hickory Grove gym. The annual reorganizational meeting will begin at 7, followed by the monthly board meeting.