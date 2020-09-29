BROOKVILLE — In a special meeting Tuesday night, the Brookville Area School Board approved a revised health and safety plan for the district. The revised policy will provide more flexibility for the district than did the original policy adopted in mid-July.
Superintendent Erich May said the “July health and safety plans were based on a template provided by the Department of Education, a template that relied heavily on green, yellow and red phases.” Those designations were replaced last month by the low, moderate and substantial levels of incidents. Incident levels in Jefferson County have remained low.
He said the recommendations from the Department of Education are “guidance, not law. What we are seeing are districts doing their best to keep kids in the buildings. What we have seen over the past month is increased willingness on the part of districts to make their own decisions based on their local data.”
May said the revised plans will “increase the flexibility, increase our ability to use the most local data to increase the odds that kids stay in the buildings.”
Under the new policy, athletic events will be opened up to 25 percent of the capacity of the stadium or gymnasium. However, the superintendent may adjust those numbers based on county case counts and other data. Presently the 25 percent limit allows 500 people in the stadium and 250 in the gym.
“I think 25 percent is a very responsible place to be,” May said. “It represents taking a reasonable precaution on the part of the district.
“If we are where we are now, at low levels in Jefferson County and no cases in the district, if all those things come to pass, then I would expect to open up a little bit beyond the 25 percent for the Homecoming game next Friday,” he said. “The game after that wouldn’t have quite the same standing as a Senior Night or Homecoming, and we might go back to a more cautious footing.”
May said the concession stand will also be open for the Homecoming game, with workers and customers required to wear masks.
All spectators at any event will be required to wear face masks. “We are more explicit in this version of the health and safety plan. If the government orders require face coverings, those orders will be enforced by the district,” he said. At this time, “anyone who has a ticket for one of the sporting events must wear a mask or admission will be denied.”
Field trips will continue to be handled on a case by case basis.
May said the revised policy clarifies some requirements and increases flexibility in other cases.
Board members expressed their enthusiasm for opening up attendance at the games. Rick Ortz said he wants to be sure the full capacity is being achieved. “I know there are a lot of people that are dying to come and watch a football game or come and watch a volleyball game,” he said.
“Just having the band in the game, playing fight songs before and after touchdowns, that in itself was an appreciable difference and experience,” May said.
At this time tickets are given only to the players on the teams. At last week’s game against Karns City, only 350 people, including the band, were in the stands. May said a plan may be developed where teams have to know how many tickets they need by mid-week, to give more students and long-time Raider fans a chance to attend a game.
The board also discussed briefly the safety measures being taken in the schools. It was reported that the new stations to fill water bottles will be put in place this week, and the hand sanitizing stations will be improved.
The next scheduled meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its work session at 6 p.m. Monday, October 12 in the gym at Hickory Grove.