BROOKVILLE — “I was very pleased,” Ellen Neyman told the Brookville Area School Board as she reviewed the 2017-2018 district budget, which is being prepared for audit.
“I think when you spend 97 percent of what you had budgeted, it is a solid budget,” she said.
Neyman, the district’s business administrator, presented the report as the board begins to work on the 2019-2020 budget, which must be approved by June 30.
“As you start the budget process, you will remember that we want a spending plan that is reasonable, not over-budgeting, thinking the worst is going to happen, and we can’t under-budget, thinking nothing is going to happen,” she said.
Neyman highlighted some of the expenditures, which were significantly under budget. She touched on regular education, which was $123,000 under budget; support instructors, $119,000; administration, $120,000; and facilities, $244,000.
Some items, such as transportation, went over the budgeted amount. Overall, total expenditures were 96.84 percent of the budgeted $25,292,722, giving a balance of $1,478,493. “All in all, by the end of 2017-18, we spent 97 percent of our budget and we did not need to use our budgetary reserve.”
Neyman said that in the 2017-18 school year, “revenue was a good year, not a great year.” Local, state and federal revenue was more than had been budgeted. She pointed out that for some of the grants, the district is only reimbursed on money actually spent; allotted amounts cannot be carried over from year to year.
“When it’s all said and done, when you add them all up, we had revenue at a little over $25 million and expenses at almost $24 million. We projected our revenue about as accurately as we could,” Neyman said, thanking the board for its input and work on the budget.
Looking ahead, she told the board it must decide at next week’s meeting whether to prepare a preliminary or prepare an opt out resolution. “The opt out resolution guarantees that we will not raise taxes more than the state index, 3.2 percent,” Neyman said. All of the board members present said they favor the opt out resolution.
“Based on where we are at this year, and based on the results we had in 2017-18, I believe that is a solid recommendation,” Neyman said. “The upper limit would be 3.2 percent; it cannot be changed. With the figures that are before me today, we would be able to live within an up to 3.2 percent tax increase.”
The board will vote on the budget approach next week. President Don Gill said the board will also be discussing and voting on items pertaining to budgeted items for school safety items. School security “is something I never thought I’d be here talking about,” Gill said. “The board as a whole is very serious about the security of our students and very serious about the steps we are taking. We will make the best decision possible to keep our students safe.”
Board member Frank Bartley reported briefly on the active shooter symposium held Monday morning at Jeff Tech. “We are so far better prepared than some of our sister schools and the money that this district has spent, the time and the hours, have produced dividends. This situation won’t go away, but I think we are further ahead and we are in a good position to very carefully spend money that protects our kids.”
In other action:
• Board member Kerith Strano Taylor told the board about a special program to be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 16, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. The program will deal with child trafficking in the Brookville area.
• Superintendent Robin Fillman reported that the Safe 2 Say Something program was launched January 14. Students and adults can submit tips of possible school threats, which will be triaged by the Attorney General’s office and reported to the school. Fillman said teachers and students will be trained and parents will be informed of procedures. Tips can be sent at saysomething.net or called in to the hotline at 1-844-5-SAYNOW.
• Media teacher Ron Ramolt gave a presentation on the high school’s TV studio, highlighting some of the projects students have completed.
• Herb McConnell addressed the board, commenting on several items reported from the last board meeting. Among his comments he said he believes hiring a consultant in the superintendent search “is a good thing to do. You still have the final say.”
• An executive session was held prior to the meeting to discuss security and personnel matters.
The board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, January 21, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.
