BROOKVILLE — New electives at Brookville Area High School are giving students more opportunities to explore areas of interest to complement their academic studies.
Superintendent Erich May, in response to questions raised by the school board, shared a comparison of electives offered at BAHS in 2001 with those being offered this year.
In 2001 the district offered 59 elective classes, primarily in foreign language, business and music. This year “there are 73 electives on the books,” May said, pointing out there has been a significant shift in the courses now being offered.
“In 2002 the board eliminated French from the curriculum,” he said. Students now choose between German and Spanish for their foreign language requirements.
Most of the business class electives have been replaced by science and technology courses, with a large selection of music and art classes also available.
May said students must take a certain number of electives two fulfill their graduation requirements, since the basic academic requirements add up to 18.5 credits, with 24 credits required for graduation.
He pointed out that some of the electives are taught only for one semester, providing a half credit toward graduation.
May said the board will be asked next week to approve a new elective, which will provide an opportunity for a physical education independent student for students in grades 10-12. “This will be a perfect option for students who might have scheduling conflicts,” he said. It would also be an opportunity for students on athletic teams to use their training and practice sessions for classroom credit. May said many districts are already providing this option for their students.
During the discussion members turned to the importance of driver education classes, which were also dropped by the district about 20 years ago. May said he will do some research and make a presentation to the board in the near future.
Jeff Tech budgetBoard members were reminded to complete their ballots regarding this year’s Jeff Tech budget, which must be approved by the four sending districts.
“While we are sending more kids to Jeff Tech, our contribution to the budget is down a bit,” May said.
Board member Fred Park said that Jeff Tech’s new special ed program has reduced costs for the vo-tech school. “The Jeff Tech team did a great job in getting the special ed program underway.”
Budget discussionBusiness manager Ellen Neyman continued her discussion of budget items, reviewing expenses of the district.
She said she anticipates a 2.79 percent increase in expenses for the 2021-2022 school year, “which is typical to what an annual increase looks like in our budget.”
Nearly all of the expenses deal directly with education, with the largest amount, 61 percent, going directly to instructional costs. Another 36 percent covers support costs, including areas such as guidance, technology, transportation and custodial costs. About three percent of the budget covers non-instructional items such as band, chorus, athletics and construction.
She said that one of the largest increases in next year’s budget will be the cost for cyber school tuition. “This is not for students who have chosen our Brightspace programs,” she said. “This is for district students who have chosen to go to a private cyber school, rather than do our online courses or come to the schools.” She anticipates next year’s tuition costs for these students will be “almost $950,000,” based on what we have seen this year.
With additional money coming into the district through federal programs because of COVID, she cautioned the board not to let expenses “create a hole” in the budget. “We don’t know how long these federal funds will be there, and we don’t want to be faced with a hole that we have to finance later through tax increases or severe cuts in programs,” she said.
At the board’s work session in May, the board will review the proposed 2021-2022 budget. “We will talk about the increase and how much it should be, if any,” Neyman said. Any tax increase approved this year by the board cannot go higher than the Act I index. This year a 4.2 percent tax increase would be the maximum allowed by the index.
The board will be asked to approved the proposed budget at its regular meeting on May 17, with the understanding that changes could still be made. The final budget will be discussed at the June 14 work session, with adoption of the final budget set for the June 21 meeting. Neyman said the final budget must be adopted in June to meet PDE deadlines.
At the close of the work session May reminded the board that graduation will be held Wednesday, May 26 at the Moonlite Drive-In and this year’s Prom will be held Thursday, June 3 at the high school. “We have a large gymnasium and lots of outdoor space for the Prom,” he said. “We have chosen to hold Prom after graduation, so as not to compromise any of our students for graduation.”
It was also announced that starting April 19, anyone 16 years of age and older can get a COVID vaccination. Appointments are now on the Means-Lauf website for April 19, 20, and 21. These clinics will be held at Plyers Restaurant. If you need help making an appointment please call the pharmacy at 814-849-7504.
Penn Highlands Healthcare is offering a mega vaccine clinic on Saturday, April 24 at the DuBois Central Catholic Schools. This clinic is open to all individuals 16 year of age and older. Appointments can be scheduled online at https://www.phhealthcare.org/about/covid-19-vaccines-at-penn-highlands?fbclid=lwAR0o9lQkgVnLFHSxqXMl07GrSG-ZeQiwo_SQJAxWTiS5BVnyxzNL4j9kiqw.
The Brookville Area School Board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, April 19 in the Hickory Grove gym.