BROOKVILLE — Superintendent Erich May answered questions pertaining to several concerns of the Brookville Area School Board at its monthly meeting Monday night.
State budgetMay said he is “very disappointed” with the amount of state funding the district will receive this year.
“State funding for public ed is allocated according to three different formulas. Here in the Brookville Area School District we received a 2.2 percent increase in basic education funding. The average increase statewide was 4.8 percent. Brookville got 2.2 percent, not half the average increase statewide,” he said. “Some of the most affluent districts in Pennsylvania saw some of the biggest increases in state funding. There are districts that got 10 and 12 percent increases in basic education funding.”
He said the old funding formula doesn’t penalize school districts for declining enrollment, but the new formula gives greater increases to districts that are growing.
“When you go from 20 kids in a kindergarten class to 18 kids, it doesn’t make it any cheaper. We’re seeing the kind of enrollment decline here that makes it difficult to cut core subject teachers,” he said. “We appreciate the increase in basic education funding but we are disappointed the level-up money went to only 100 of the state’s 500 school districts. We’re disappointed that our overall increase was less than half the state average.”
Health and safety plan“We are required to have a health and safety plan to submit the application for ESSER III funding,” he said.
“I want to assure you” that the 2021 health and safety plan “is substantively no different than last year’s health and safety plan.” As an example, he said, both plans say the district will encourage the use of masks. “I hope we can attend school mask-free,” he said. “The health and safety plan says we will enforce masks if the state requires it.”
Emergency instructional timeLast year, because so many students were attending their classes at home via computer, additional preparation time was needed by the teachers.
“Last year we needed it because we were doing half-day Fridays and we needed the remote learning time on Friday afternoons to get” the instruction hours required by the state, he said.
The schedule for the 2021-2022 school year includes a two-hour early dismissal on Fridays “to give teachers additional time for planning and collaboration for those students who will remain on line. We will continue to give that option, but strongly encourage everyone to send their kids to the building,” May said. “We prefer bricks over clicks, but we can’t chance losing those students to cyber charter schools, so we will continue to give that option and will continue to give teachers a little extra time for planning and prep.”
He said the emergency instructional time application will be submitted “for some kind of worst-case scenario, not because we intend to use it, but it would be silly not to go into the school year with that additional flexibility.”
After school programThe board voiced its tentative approval of a new after-school learning program designed to help students who need additional help with lessons.
“We anticipate more than $3 million in ARP funding that will have to be spent over a three-year period, and 20 percent of it must be spent on learning loss,” May said. “The admin team feels after-school programming is the thing that is most missing in terms of attacking learning loss.”
A comparison of costs and provisions of an after-school learning program provided by outside provider showed slightly lower costs than it would cost the district to provide the program.
The proposed program would be for elementary students and would be held at Hickory Grove from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The program would include help with homework, a snack and an activity, May said.
Members of the board agreed they would rather have the money spent on the program here rather than sending it to an out-of-state provider. But they also agreed that any personnel hired for the program must be made aware that the program may end when the federal funding ends in three years.
The next scheduled meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, August 16, in the Hickory Grove gym.