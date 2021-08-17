BROOKVILLE — The Brookville area schools are ready for the first day of the 2021-2022 school year, which begins next Wednesday, August 25.
Superintendent Erich May told the school board Monday night that “we are not currently requiring masks. Students are certainly allowed to wear masks and we will make sure no one is picked on for wearing a mask, but we are not going to require students to wear masks.” He said parents were surveyed “about a month ago and 90 percent did not want their children to wear masks.”
May said the district will continue contact tracing for students and staff where there are positive tests. “We will continue to monitor the state’s requirements and we will continue to monitor case counts and the severity of cases.”
VisitorsSome of the visitors attending the meeting presented opposite opinions of students wearing masks.
Randy McGaughey quoted from a survey from PMC Labs about the side effects of wearing masks. He said the study shows wearing masks “increased health problems for kids,” such as elevated levels of carbon dioxide in the blood after wearing the mask for 30 minutes. He said the masks also allow “moisture to create an environment for bacteria and fungus to grow.”
McGaughey used an aerosol spray and hand towel to demonstrate how easily droplets can pass through a cloth.
“I am not doing this to argue or debate,” he said. “I don’t have any problem with people who do wear masks, but I am glad we are not mandating it yet. This is for informational purposes, so that when they do try to mandate that our schools wear masks, we can say we don’t want all those side effects for our kids, or even for ourselves.”
Presenting an opposite view was Tara Himes, who asked the board to reconsider the wearing of masks in school. “I know a lot of parents, teachers and staff are not comfortable with masks. However, the original COVID virus, if you had it, could make two people sick. With the Delta virus one person can get five people sick. Please reconsider masks, because we don’t want the entire district shut down because COVID has spread to the entire district within a month of being in school. That would really be unfortunate,” she said.
After school programIn response to criticisms from members of the audience, May explained the purpose of the district’s new after school program, which will begin Monday, September 13, for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
“We have to spend 20 percent of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds on learning loss. Our after school program is the primary way the Brookville School District plans to spend the 20 percent of the ARP money that must be spent to address learning loss,” he said.
“At the board’s direction we looked at private providers for after school programming, and we found that we could do it for the same costs. Rather than hiring a company based in somewhere like New Jersey, we can provide the service ourselves with residents of our own county at the same cost,” he said.
The board approved hiring Kristie Taylor as the after school program coordinator, at a salary of of $39,600. May stressed that her salary will be part of the 20 percent of the ARP funding spent on learning loss programs.
May introduced Taylor to the board, saying, “We are delighted to have a teacher and administrator of her caliber and experience taking the reigns and helping us to create a new after school program, making something where there was nothing.”
He said the ARP funding “is a grant with a limited lifespan” of three years. The extra pay for teachers involved in the after school program will also be covered by the grant.
“We are excited to have after school programming for the first time in a long time. That program will allow students in grades K-6 to stay on until 6 o’clock, get a snack, get homework done, get an activity. We are also going to offer some after school programming in grades seven and eight,” he said.
The elementary program will be offered from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Hickory Grove.