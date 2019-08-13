BROOKVILLE — Everything is ready for the August 26 opening of the Brookville schools, according to reports given at the Brookville Area School Board’s work session Monday night.
Superintendent Erich May reviewed some of the upcoming events, including in-service days next week for faculty and staff. Thursday afternoon students will be able to meet their teachers from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
May presented job descriptions for the principals and assistant principal. He said the job descriptions were created “by working in concert with the principals and assistant principal.” Assistant superintendent Brigette Matson was also involved in the process.
“The principal is responsible for everything that happens in the school,” May said. “Here at Brookville we are proud to have high levels of participation in sports and the arts and the extracurriculars. We recognize that is an important part of school and I want to see leadership in the extracurriculars from the top down.”
The board will vote on those descriptions next week, along with a new position, coordinator of transportation.
A report was also given on a recent meeting of the buildings and grounds committee. Bob Fiscus said a meeting was held with PennDOT regarding the placement of a crosswalk on Jenks Street at the school crossings. Fiscus said PennDOT has provided signs for the area where there is not an approved sidewalk. “PennDOT wants to remind everyone that a pedestrian has the right of way, even in an unmarked crosswalk at an intersection,” he said.
He said the committee is also going to look at the traffic pattern to try to alleviate congestion at the Pinecreek School during dismissal times.
Crossing guards will continue to help students crossing the street. “We as a district have made every effort to provide for the safety of our students,” May said.
IRS plan changes
Business manager Ellen Neyman told the board there has been a change in state law regarding the district’s 403b, “an IRS-approved plan that all of our employees have access to, to make their own contributions.” Neyman said the change in the law now requires the district to have a minimum of four providers. Since 2009 the district has used only one provider.
Neyman said the process of choosing providers has been complex. “I have been approached by several providers and I have sorted through what the law requires and what they have to offer,” she said. “This has been a complex process because we were not aware of what PSERs was choosing for their representatives and we cannot use anybody they were choosing.”
She is recommending the board approve the names of current provider Matt Reitz/Edward Jones and Sam Whitling/Edward Jones, both of Brookville; Kades-Margoulis offering a state-wide option and Ameriprise Financial from the Clarion area at next week’s meeting. The 403b program has no cost to the district.
Free breakfast/lunch
Board member Carol Schindler asked why Brookville is not able to offer free breakfasts and lunches to all students, as other schools in the area are now doing. May explained that the district does not meet the federal guidelines of having 40 percent of the students/families eligible for free and/or reduced lunches to qualify for the program.
The board also discussed the possibility of having share tables in the cafeteria, where students who do not open packaged food, such as pop tarts or cartons of juice, can place the unopened products on the table, to be shared with other students. May said it is done in other districts and he thinks it is a good way to cut down on food being wasted, as well as helping children with a need. He said he will follow up on the issue.
Capital improvement plan
Board member Rick Ortz said he would like the buildings and grounds committee to address the condition of the practice field. The discussion led to the board seeing a need to identify a five-year plan for capital improvements on the school campus, and to begin prioritizing needs.
Jeff Tech relationship
Board member Fred Park read excerpts from an article in the Courier-Express about the cooperation between Jeff Tech and the soon-to-open Legacy trucking firm. “Legacy has piggy-backed with Jeff Tech to develop a diesel mechanic program,” he said. “That is the kind of relationship I believe we are trying to build with Jeff Tech, us and the community.”
The Brookville Area School Board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, August 19, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.