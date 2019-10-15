BROOKVILLE — Continued improvement by Brookville’s students was reported to the Brookville Area School Board Monday night by Superintendent Erich May.
May told the board, “This is the time when Harrisburg releases student achievement data.” He shared some of that data through a Power Point presentation, noting that “Brookville area schools do better than state averages across the board.”
He showed overall scores for the PSSA, Keystone and NWEA testing, comparing results from the past three years.
PSSA testing includes grades three through eight in math and English language arts (ELA), and science for fourth and eighth grades. He said the “math scores historically are a little lower,” because the testing “includes more and more reading problems.” He said the district is using the scores “to replicate strengths and correct weaknesses.”
The Keystone exams include literature, algebra and biology. May explained that those are “end of course” tests and not grade-specific tests. On these tests, he said, Brookville students “are above the state average. This district has a lot to be proud of.”
The NWEA tests are in math and reading, and are given twice each year to students in kindergarten, first and second grades. “There is appreciable growth in all three grades,” May said, with the district scores being “above the national norm.”
He briefly referred to “other data that is equally important,” such as attendance rates, disciplinary referrals and the number of students receiving failing grades. “I’m more focused on grades than PSSAs,” he said.
May summarized his report saying the district’s four principals will meet later this with an specialist from the Intermediate Unit to implement positive behavior supports in the school.
Following the superintendent’s report, board president Don Gill said the test data shows “our administrators, our educators and our support staff do a terrific job. These people care.”
Earlier in the meeting May thanked assistant superintendent Brigette Matson for her service to the district. “She has been a pillar in this district. Their gain is our loss,” he said. Matson’s last day with the district was Tuesday; she has assumed a new position in the DuBois School District.
Reunification
May also reviewed the reunification drill held last week during the in-service day for the district.
“This district has a reunification plan” for reuniting children with their parents after an evacuation in event of an emergency. The purpose of the drill was to practice the plan.
Teachers from the high school and Northside assumed the roles of students. Teachers from Pinecreek were the parents and teachers from Hickory Grove were the teachers during the drill. “It was pretty remarkable how quickly they evacuated the building. There was a spirit of ‘can do’ attitude during the drill, and I was left with a feeling of gratitude and confidence,” he said.
May said he also appreciates the “involvement of our community partners” in developing the reunification plan.
Thoughtful Classroom
Three elementary teachers — Sara Haines, Maria Heinrich and Georgia Long — presented a brief power point on the Thoughtful Classroom program.
Members of the Thoughtful Classroom support team, they said the goal is to present programs for all grades, K-12, “to benefit students and teachers. We work with classroom teachers to meet their needs.”
The power point reflected the cornerstones of the Thoughtful Classroom: Organization, rules and procedures; positive relationships, engagement and enjoyment, and a culture of thinking and learning.
Following their presentation May said, “The Thoughtful Classroom support group is making sure professional development in this district is for, of and by the teachers.”
Requests to board
Two requests were made to the board during Monday night’s work session.
• Food services director Becky Kammerdeiner wants to hire a permanent part-time person, to work 5 to 6 hours a day in a floating position. The new employee would be trained to work in all four schools, wherever needed. She said this would fill a position that has been vacant since 2015. The hourly salary would be $10.25, or possibly higher, based on experience, making an annual salary of approximately $6,500. She said it is already included in her budget and would be of no cost to the general budget. Noting that she is anticipating two long-term absences in 2020, “this is a long-term solution,” she said.
• Matt Simmons, technology director, asked the board’s “blessing” to seek funding through e-rates to replace switches and to seek vendors with apropriate proposals.
The Brookville Area School Board will hold its monthly voting meeting Monday at 7 p.m. in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.