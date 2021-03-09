BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board has given its blessing to the Class of 2021 for end-of-the-year activities.
Monday night the board discussed graduation, the prom and a senior class trip.
Superintendent Erich May told the board that commencement will be held Wednesday, May 26 “at the Moonlite Drive-In, just like we did last year.” However, there is a bit of a glitch.
“Our last day of school is likely to be Thursday, May 27,” May said. “But, the state track meet has seniors out of town that night and the following night. For that reason, the high school principal has asked to have commencement on Wednesday, May 26. That can be accomplished by bringing seniors in the Saturday before.”
May also told the board that the seniors “have already reserved an indoor venue for the prom, but our solicitor reminds me there are still state-level mandates for mask wearing and social distancing, and venue capacity restrictions in place.”
The class is also planning the annual senior trip, which would take them out of state overnight.
May said his concern about these two events is the close contact. “I don’t want kids not being able to walk at graduation because they are quarantined because of close contacts at the prom,” he said.
Members of the board said, “We’ve had kids wrestling. We’ve have kids swimming. Is this that much of a stretch?” The board discussed a variety of scenarios for both events, including outdoor venues for the prom and a senior trip that wouldn’t take the class out of Pennsylvania.
The board also agreed that participation in the prom and the senior trip is a matter of choice for the students and their parents.
At the end of the discussion the board agreed to work with the class, to help them find a way to hold their prom and class trip “as safely as possible.”
Budget discussion
Business manager Ellen Neyman presented an overview of anticipated revenue as the board continues its preparation of the 2021-2022 school budget.
Included in her discussion of local income is a 4.2 percent tax increase, the maximum allowed under the Act 1 Index. Neyman made it clear that she is not saying there will be a tax increase, only that the 4.2 percent is the most the board can raise taxes for the next school year. “This is just built in to show the increase, and it can be reduced or eliminated at any time. I just wanted you to know what the maximum was,” she said.
If the board were to approve a 4.2 percent tax increase, it would generate $308,448 in local revenues.
Neyman said she anticipates very little change in state aid this year. “There is so much that happens from the original proposal to when we finally get a budget,” she said.
Federal income for the coming year is also hard to determine, she said, because “we are just now getting our allocation changes for this current year. We don’t even have our allocations for next year.” Most of the federal aid must be used for specific expenses.
With anticipated revenues, “we talk to all administrators during the budget process. By and large we are maintaining the same programs that we’ve been doing, with a few tweaks,” she said.
At the end of her discussion Neyman reviewed some revisions she had made on the forms for the occupational assessment tax, trying to clarify who must pay the tax. She stressed that anyone who is working even a few hours a week is required to pay the tax, even if they have retired from their regular employment.
Maintenance building
Preliminary drawings of the proposed maintenance building were presented to the board for review. The building will be a 60 x 100 steel building, located off Jenks Street near Hickory Grove.
Work is expected to begin soon on the electrical and surveying aspects of the building. “We hope to have a design package ready for bidding in a short time,” May told the board.
Amos E. Rudolph Architecture LLC is the project architect.
Other business
Michelle Confer, president of the Brookville Area Education Association, asked the administration to reconsider its decision not to hire another physical education teacher due to the retirement of teacher Chris Hill at the end of this school year. “We have concerns for our students and we are not in support of this proposal. The need for physical activity is so important in our daily lives and this past year has made that even more certain. It is our belief that the elimination of the teaching position will negatively impact our students. We implore you to reconsider this direction and put our students’ needs first.”
Later in the meeting community member Karen Allgeier also asked the board to reconsider its decision. She also asked the board to set an amount that people working only a few hours a week could earn before having to pay the occupational tax.
Board member Herb McConnell said he would like to see a motion to entirely eliminate the tax included on next week’s agenda for discussion.
The Brookville Area School Board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. next Monday in the gym at Hickory Grove.