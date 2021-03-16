BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board accepted with regret the resignations of three more teachers who will be retiring at the end of this school year.
Retiring are Christine Hill, elementary physical education, 34.5 years; Diane Reitz, high school learning support, 34 years; and Cheri L. Keys, high school science, 18 years plus two long-term substitute positions. Also retiring is Kimberly K. Ferris, speech therapist at Hickory Grove and the high school, more than 20 years.
Superintendent Erich May said, “With the earlier retirements out of Hickory Grove — Laurie Hays, Maria Heinrich and Karen Shriver — we are losing, in effect, 200 years of teaching experience and these are big shoes to fill. We are grateful for their extended service to the district and the community.”
The board held a brief work session following the posthumous awarding of a high school diploma to Sylvenus Harris, formerly of Summerville.
Other personnel
- Added to the list as substitute teachers for the 2021-22 school year were Diane Reitz and Karen Shriver.
- Rachel Devers will be listed as an approved driver for Haines Transportation following completion of all required paperwork.
- Shaun Reynolds will be approved as a volunteer for baseball following completion of all required paperwork.
- Employed for the extended school year were Courtney Bish, Danielle Dinger, Angie Hughes, Brandi Lundgren, Pam Prinkey, Sarah Smith and Susan Aaron, aides; and Alice Hamaker, Michelle Hopper and Dawn Spellman, teachers.
Student reportStudent representative Taylor Reitz told the board “the month of March has been very productive.”
She said the National Honor Society held its annual Penny Wars in February and this year raised more than $1,500 for ARC. “That was a record for us and we are really proud of what the classes did,” she said.
Reitz also congratulated the school’s athletes who have won district and state titles: Boys and girls swimmers qualifying for state competition; Nathan Taylor, state heavyweight wrestling champion, and Owen Reinsel, who placed fourth in his weight class; and boys and girls basketball.
Following her report board president Don Gill said, “We talk about these things. Let’s look at our music program, what we’ve done not only with our musicals, but our band and choir; let’s look at our arts and our sports. Every one of these programs takes dedication. To me the key word is program. We have people leading these programs that are dedicated to our kids that make them so special. That is one of the things that makes Brookville stand out, our diversity and what we do within the community. We do it together.”
Testing datesMay announced the dates for the PSSA and Keystone exams.
- The PSSAs in English, math and science will be given April 20 through April 30 to students in grades three through eight.
- The Keystone Exams in algebra, biology and literature will be administered May 17 through May 26 to students in grades eight to 11, depending on when they take the classes, he said.
Finance and programs
- The board approved the refinancing of some of the district’s current debt service, to take advantage of lower interest rates.
- Donations and gifts accepted by the board included: $25 from Gale and Joseph Wolfe to be used by the high school library in memory of Brian Leach; an anonymous donation of $40 for two kindergarten students to get class books; and a donation of $500 from PATHS to help cover the costs of the Girls Seminar.
- The board approved the Riverview IU-6 budget for 2021-22. The BASD share will be $25,091. This budget covers only the general operations of the IU-6; other services are bill directly to the districts.
- The board approved a new course, Intro to Philosophy, which will be open as an elective to students in grades 10-12. Students completing the course will earn a half credit.
- Gill announced this year’s standing committees: Building and grounds, Fred Park, Herb McConnell and Luc Doolittle; transportation, Roberta Canoe, Park and Carol Schindler; athletics, Rick Ortz, Kerith Strano-Taylor and Schindler; and negotiations, Strano-Taylor, Ortz and John Pozza.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be a work session at 6 p.m. Monday, April 12, in the gym at Hickory Grove.