BROOKVILLE — “Nothing is more important to us than the safety and security of our students and staff,” Superintendent Erich May said in reference to the concerns about coronavirus.
May said the Brookville Area School District is taking all necessary steps to “assure the public and all of our school community we are taking this seriously.” He told the Brookville Area School Board Monday night that he believes he would be “remiss if I didn’t address the coronavirus, but I want to do so in a way that is a balanced approach. I don’t want to contribute to any hysteria.”
May told the board that the district’s security team, which includes law enforcement, Jefferson County Emergency Management and fire company representatives as well as school personnel, met last week. That meeting “was devoted to the coronavirus,” he said. “We brought in some special guests from Penn Highlands and our school nurses were there.”
May said the discussion was broken down into two parts: prevention and cancellation. “We talked about the things we are doing to prevent the spread of coronavirus and that starts with encouraging everyone to wash their hands and encouraging everyone to keep their sick kids at home. We got some tips from the hospital and we are working in a collaborative way to communicate to the public the preventive measures that should be taken.”
May said the security team also “talked a little bit about the possibility of cancellation. For instance, the science olympiad competition that was scheduled for tomorrow in Erie has been cancelled, just out of an abundance of caution. We haven’t cancelled anything yet, but we are beginning to see some cancellations that will potentially impact the students.
“I am not in any hurry to cancel school,” he said. The district has now sent two letters to parents, “telling them we need to be aware that possibility exists. We would like people to have thought about what child care might look like if we have to go a little while without school. That is a serious measure and we hope it won’t come to that.”
May said, “Also in that security meeting we talked a little bit about communication.” He said the letters sent to parents included information about preventative measures. He said cleaning chemicals at the school are used “to disinfect desks and door knobs nightly and even sometimes during the school day. We are working with our vendor to make sure they are the recommended chemicals” to fight the coronavirus.
“I want to convey preparedness and vigilance. The administration takes the threat seriously. We are acting to be prepared, and we are taking the logical and reasoned steps the public would expect,” he said.
The board reviewed the symptoms of coronavirus, which include coughing, a fever and shortness of breath. “If a kid comes to school with those symptoms,” May said, “we’ll be asking the student to put on a mask and asking the parent to come and get this kid.” The child must be kept at home until he is fever-free for 24 hours “without any medication that suppresses the fever, which isn’t much to ask, considering that State College schools, which are on spring break this week, ask people who have gone to certain places this week during spring break to quarantine themselves for 14 days.”
Board member Carol Schindler said, “People need to keep in mind that coronavirus sounds scary, but many, many more people actually die from the flu. The flu is very virulent, too, and the precautions would be the same.”
Student presentation
A group of seventh and eighth-grade students, accompanied by teachers Cody Wells and Eli Thompson, talked about their recent visit to Miller Fabrication Solutions.
During their visit they talked to employees and learned about some of the work done there. They also showed a two-minute video they had prepared to be placed in competition with 11 school districts. The awards ceremony for the “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing” competition was scheduled for March 11 in St. Marys.
Presenting the report were students Tyler Owens, Ryker Selnekovic, Tanner Smith, Grace Molnar and Emma Kimmel.
Following their presentation May said, “How grateful we are to be involved and have the support of Miller Fabrication. They really encouraged us to take part in that contest. We feel like we have really strong partners with industry here in Brookville, not only Miller Fabrication, but Brookville Locomotive and Bev Air. I toured all of those facilities and was welcomed into those factories. I really have this good feeling about opportunities that our graduates have.”
Budget preparation
As the school board continues its preparation of the 2020-2021 budget, business administrator reviewed the sources of revenue. She talked only about local and state revenue, “since we have not yet received our federal allocations.”
She is projecting an increase of $789,000 for the coming year, with the larger part coming from local sources. The largest source of local revenue is property taxes, and since the county’s assessment values have increased, she anticipates more income from that source.
The board has not yet made a decision on a possible tax increase for next year. If taxes are increased, the limit would be 1.1182 mills, or an average of $35.15 for a median homestead property valued at $31,340.
She said there is no increase projected for the occupational assessment tax.
On the state level, the highest amounts of revenue will come for basic education, retirement and transportation.
Neyman reminded the board that a final budget must be adopted by June 30 to meet PDE guidelines. She will present a budget summary at the April 20 meeting. A special meeting will be held May 11 instead of the work session to allow for the adoption of the proposed final budget, with the final budget to be adopted at the June 15 meeting.
Other business
• The board congratulated the winter sports teams on their winning seasons.
• Two new textbooks which will be used beginning next year, for AP American History and elementary math, were presented by May for the board’s review.
• May briefly reviewed the changes to policies and procedures which will be presented at next week’s meeting. One change is to prohibit the use of any vaping products on school property. The changes are being made at the recommendation of the PSBA.
• The board will also vote on a resolution asking the General Assembly to revise the funding systems for charter schools. Board member Kerith Strano Taylor reminded everyone that the funding for charter schools comes from local taxes. “These commercials on television advocating free education that is available to students through a computer, our tax dollars are paying their advertising budget,” she said.
Following the meeting an executive session was held to discuss personnel and real estate matters.
The Brookville Area School Board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.