BROOKVILLE — Issues are being resolved in the Brookville school district, according to reports given at the September meeting of the Brookville Area School Board.
Student representative Luc Doolittle asked the board for guidance at last month’s meeting, saying that the annual senior class trip and the band trip had been planned for the same weekend in May. The date was forcing some of the seniors to choose between the trips.
Monday night Doolittle reported that the conflict has been resolved, “so every student has the possibility to go on all the trips.” He thanked the teachers for their help.
Visitor Trina Gonzalez asked the board to look at the parking situation along Cemetery Road during football games. “I love football, and I think it is wonderful that those people that park there to watch the game do buy tickets. But there is a 30-foot distance between the stop sign and where the first car is to be parked on that side of the road, and there very rarely is.” She asked the board’s help in eliminating the problem for people driving on Cemetery Road going on to Jenks Street.
Superintendent Erich May told her the situation was brought to the attention of the security team by Police Chief Vince Markle and “we are on top of it.”
During the meeting Doolittle also reported on an assembly held last week, with motivational speaker Jeff Yalden as the guest speaker. “He shared how he was able to survive in a world that’s not for people with mental illness. His motto was ‘Take time to think,’ because most of the time your first reaction is often the worst.” Doolittle said Yalden took time during the day to talk to the students before a parent presentation in the evening.
Doolittle said he was grateful for the September 11 memorial. He said “many teachers took the first part of their class period to explain their experiences to the students. I feel this is more important than ever to share about 9-11, because this year’s senior class is the first graduating class to have absolutely no first-hand memories of the events or the pre-9-11 world.”
Personnel
Most of the meeting dealt with personnel matters. The following were approved by the board:
- The resignation of board member Melinda Hall was accepted.
- The board also accepted resignations from two custodians. Frank Vandervort has retired and Darlene Fitzgerald resigned for personal reasons.
- Holly Freeman was hired as a part-time food service worker, at $11.75 per hour, to fill a vacancy.
- Laura Chelgren and Carolyn Confer-Vogt were hired as teacher/child specific aides at $10.25 per hour.
- Tracy Siverling was transferred to full-time custodian.
- Heather Campbell was hired as a lifeguard, at $10.50 per hour.
- Brittany Nowacki was hired as director of Special Education in place of an assistant superintendent. Her contract is for a 260-day year, at an annual salary of $88,000. “She will be able to devote herself entirely to meeting the needs of our special ed students,” May said.
- Approved as a volleyball volunteer was Dan Olson.
- The board approved Jill Rhoades, Northside/Pinecreek principal, and Kyle Gordon, assistant principal at the high school, as additional truancy officers for the district. May explained this will allow them to file papers with the district magistrate, if necessary.
- Added to the list of substitutes for this school year were Barb Mitchell, aide; Amy Reitz, secretary, Isobel Rosiek, high school English; Bonita Halvorson, teacher; and Ronald Quick, custodian/maintenance.
Finance and policy
- The board accepted two donations made to the district. Approximately $800 was donated by S&T Bank on Main Street as a sponsorship for the superintendent’s Meet and Greet in August. An anonymous donation of $3,300 was made for technology equipment and supplies.
- The board approved a LERTA application from Brookville Hospital/Penn Highlands DuBois. Construction is expected to be completed in June 2020, with an estimated cost of $3,865,640.
- The board approved an agreement with Clarion University for the use of the Hickory Grove Pool for swim practice five days a week, until the university pool is ready for use. The fee will be $100 per day.
Requests
- Annoria Schrecengost asked the board why it doesn’t make provision for Brookville students who are attending Jeff Tech to participate in the high school bands. “It is a huge disadvantage to students,” she said. May said he would meet with her following the meeting.
- Board member Kerith Strano Taylor asked if there is a listing of what the district provides and what booster clubs are expected to provide for students, saying she believes it is important to have equity among the extracurriculars.
- Board member John Pizza encouraged everyone to attend this year’s Homecoming activities, reminding the board that the Brookville Hall of Fame Class of 2018 and Class of 2019 will be inducted during a ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday, October 4, in the high school auditorium.
He also asked the board to encourage greater use of school facilities, such as the auditorium, by community groups. Policy will be reviewed to see what the financial and security requirements would be.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its monthly work session at 7 p.m. Monday, October 14, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.