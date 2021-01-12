BROOKVILLE — Superintendent Erich May had good news and not-so-good news for the Brookville Area School Board Monday night regarding the district’s ongoing battle against coronavirus.
“We were grateful, blessed by low numbers coming out of Christmas vacation,” he said. “I am pleased to report that all of our buildings were able to open and stay open despite thresholds set by the state at which we would close temporarily for a deep clean a building at a time.”
May said “those thresholds are down at two people per elementary and four for junior/senior high. So you know it’s going to happen. We warned families coming into the winter, with the new regs from the state, they should expect short-term closures of one building at a time. That is still true.”
Regarding vaccination against the virus, May said, “I was informed today by county control that over 1,400 vaccinations have been administered in Jefferson County.” He said the county is following the state and federal phases for inoculation of the public. “We are still in phase 1-A, which is just health care workers. Phase 1-B will start soon, and in Phase 1-B we hope to vaccinate all of our employees who are interested in getting the vaccine.” He said he was grateful to Penn Highlands Brookville for including the district’s school nurses in Phase 1-A. “I personally have faith in the vaccine and will encourage our employees to get it.”
May read a note he received from sixth-grade science teacher John MacBeth, commending the custodial staff for its diligence in cleaning the schools during the pandemic. MacBeth said his students found “significantly less microbial growth” on surfaces in the school during their annual scavenger hunt for microbes. “The students and I feel this is in direct correlation to the increased cleaning and emphasis on lessening the spread of COVID-19 within the building,” MacBeth said in his note.
On the sports scene, May said “we are operating at 10 percent spectators in our venues. For example, a basketball game in the main gym at the high school where capacity is 1,100, attendance is limited to 110. We are basically just providing tickets to the home team, a couple tickets per player. This is pretty much the rule in D-9.”
At the end of the meeting board members John Pozza and Rick Ortz commended Mega Rock for “stepping up and broadcasting all the matches. That’s the only way you can actually see these events,” Pozza said.
Board President Don Gill said, “It’s not just the video. There is a lot of exposure that goes with this. There are people throughout the country” able to watch the events. It’s much more than just a video for parents.”
“It took COVID for this to happen,” Ortz said. “If there is something good going to come out of COVID, this is one of them.”
E-sports clubHigh school Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni presented a request from a group of students who are interested in forming an E-sports club at the high school. Part of the club’s activities would be to develop the equipment needed to compete with other schools in the area.
She said the only cost to the district would be the stipend paid to the club advisor.
Members of the board said they know little about the e-sports activities, and asked for more information, including a presentation by the students and their advisor.
Policy updatesMay also reviewed briefly several regulations and school policies which are in the process of being updated. Some, he said, are required by the federal government to be updated annually.
- “Under Act 110,” he said, “parents and guardians must provide a sworn statement as to whether a new student enrolling in our district was previously expelled or adjudicated for sexual assault.
- Several of the policies also address the district’s health and safety plans, and integrating into the district’s overall safety rules and strategies. He said the policies include “language addressing face coverings, making clear that violations of these school safety rules may result in disciplinary action or denial of entry into buildings.”
- Other regulations, “based on PDE guidance, makes it clear what types of activities may be counted as instructional time” during the pandemic, as well as “the potential for limiting the number of visitors in designated areas when necessary to protect the health and safety of students and staff.”
The Brookville Area School Board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, January 18, in the gymnasium at Hickory Grove Elementary School.